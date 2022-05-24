Alleman girls battle but run out of time in super sectional

LISLE, Ill. — The Alleman High School girls soccer team got in the game in the final minutes, but it was too late as the Pioneers fell 2-1 to Montini in Tuesday’s Class 1A Lisle Super Sectional at the Benedictine University soccer field.

Alleman (17-3-1) finished a strong season that did not have much expectations, reaching the Elite Eight and winning a third sectional title in school history.

Montini (13-4-1) advanced to state for the first time in school history after out-shooting the Pioneers 8-1 on goal.

Alleman freshman Carson Wendt fired in a goal with 2 minutes, 20 seconds to play, but the Broncos controlled the ball down the stretch to finish the win.

Alleman senior Regan Bowling said the team had hope after the late goal. The Pioneers just ran out of time.

“I’m so proud of everyone and they have so much more to accomplish," said Bowling, who will continue her soccer career at Black Hawk College. “Just to get here even, it’s a surreal feeling for all of us. We definitely didn’t expect this.

“It’s hard to put into words, but I’m very proud of this team, and it’s hard to let the season go.”

Montini got on the board in the 10th minute as Annalee Defeo scored. Sawyer White struck a free kick in the 32nd minute from about 35 yards out that sailed just over Clair Hulke’s head.

“It’s one of those things that’s tough to judge from the goalkeeper’s point of view, a little windy and things like that,” Alleman coach Chad Hollmer said. “Their midfield three just kind of caused us trouble today. They were solid. They earned that one for sure.”

Hollmer was proud the team worked hard until the end.

“I’m extremely proud of this group. Obviously it wasn’t the end result that we wanted, but if you were to say we’d be here on day one, most people would probably laugh,” he said. “I’m very happy for them and they need to keep their heads up because they’ve performed all year long.”

The future looks bright for a roster mostly of sophomores.

“They have a bright future ahead of them and they’re only going to get better,” Bowling said. “I think this season has definitely proved how they are going to play next year."

Alleman sophomore Abby Glackin said the team’s goals got bigger as the season went on. It was sad for the season to end, but it was still a good season.

“We definitely overcame a lot with injuries and we didn’t expect all this, but we are definitely happy with how this season went,” she said. “We’re so excited for our future."

