Alleman girls close out season by toppling Rocky

Coming off a loss to Western Big 6 champion Geneseo, the Alleman girls soccer team bounced back on senior night to beat Rock Island 3-1.
The win for the Pioneers (7-4-1, 5-1-1 Big 6) capped one of their best seasons ever in the conference, defeating an up-and-coming Rock Island (6-5-2, 3-3-1) squad.
Alleman senior and leading scorer Kendall Wendt scored 56 seconds until halftime to give her team the early edge. The Loras College soccer commit scored her second goal in the 43rd minute for a 2-0 lead before she assisted Audrey Erickson’s goal in the 77th minute.
Kelly Canning got Rocky on the board in the same minute off a cross from Denise Carr.
Wendt said it was upsetting to lose 4-0 in Geneseo, but she credited the Maple Leafs, which won their first Big 6 title in their debut season.
Saturday at Greg McKenzie Field provided an opportunity to regain some momentum heading into the postseason, which begins next week. Alleman hosts Peoria Richwoods in the Class 2A postseason Tuesday, a team it beat 5-3 two weeks prior.
“We really wanted to come out and win this game and get second in the conference, and we did just that,” Wendt said. “We were ready … we really came out in the second half and finished it off.”
Alleman had plenty of chances for more scoring, out-shooting Rocky 13-5 on goal and tallying 27 total shots.
Rocky did not have many good looks until late in the game, with a free kick shot sailing high in one of the few other significant scoring opportunities.
Rocky coach Mike Mertel said the close contest was another sign of the program’s progress. Mertel’s team was often on the opposite side of some blowouts decided early on.
“The fact that every single one of our Big 6 games was competitive this year, shows the trend of our program,” Mertel said. “I’m liking our chances in terms of who we are returning. I know they are eyes forward looking at next week, but also looking at next year.”
Sixth-seeded Rock Island faces postseason power Peoria Notre Dame, the No. 3 seed which has won the sectional three straight years. Rocky started the season very short-handed against PND, losing 7-0 with many players out or still in other sports.
“I’m hopeful and optimistic that it’s going to be a much different game at full strength,” Mertel said.
Rocky forward Lexi Thompson has been battling a nagging leg injury this season, and had to exit down the stretch on Saturday.
Alleman coach Chad Hollmer said the seniors led the way and set the tone in Saturday’s bounce-back win.
“I’m happy for the girls and proud of the seniors,” he said.
Hollmer said sophomore Kiersten Bailey is not quite 100 % healthy after sitting out Saturday’s game.
After the Pioneers finished second in the Big 6, Wendt hopes the team can redeem itself again with a strong postseason showing.
“I think it’s just going to push us to work even harder and make sure that we win every game,” she said. “I think that we really need to work together as a team and get our passes on the ball and communicate. I think we’re getting better at that, and we’re going to do just that in the postseason.”