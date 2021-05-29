Alleman girls close out season by toppling Rocky

Rocky did not have many good looks until late in the game, with a free kick shot sailing high in one of the few other significant scoring opportunities.

Rocky coach Mike Mertel said the close contest was another sign of the program’s progress. Mertel’s team was often on the opposite side of some blowouts decided early on.

“The fact that every single one of our Big 6 games was competitive this year, shows the trend of our program,” Mertel said. “I’m liking our chances in terms of who we are returning. I know they are eyes forward looking at next week, but also looking at next year.”

Sixth-seeded Rock Island faces postseason power Peoria Notre Dame, the No. 3 seed which has won the sectional three straight years. Rocky started the season very short-handed against PND, losing 7-0 with many players out or still in other sports.

“I’m hopeful and optimistic that it’s going to be a much different game at full strength,” Mertel said.

Rocky forward Lexi Thompson has been battling a nagging leg injury this season, and had to exit down the stretch on Saturday.

Alleman coach Chad Hollmer said the seniors led the way and set the tone in Saturday’s bounce-back win.