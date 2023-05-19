HINCKLEY, Ill. — Determined to get another shot at making it to state, the Alleman High School girls soccer team dominated Indian Creek 7-1 to win the Class 1A Hinckley-Big Rock Sectional final on Friday night.

Abby Glackin scored four goals to help an Alleman team without a senior advance to the Elite Eight for the second straight year. It is the fourth sectional title for the Pioneers and the first time they went back-to-back in school history.

Alleman (13-3-1) advanced to face Lombard Montini in Tuesday’s Super Sectional at Benedictine University at 5 p.m. in a rematch of last year’s game with a shot at state on the line. Alleman fell 2-1 in last year’s matchup.

The Pioneers have momentum after firing 25 shots on goal and holding the Timberwolves to just one on Friday. Indian Creek’s lone goal came with Alleman up 4-0 and playing its backup keeper.

Glackin’s first goal came in the fourth minute as the Pioneers put the pressure on early and did not let up.

Glackin is excited to get another shot at getting to state. Alleman’s only trip to state came in 2015 when it finished third under Randy Bollman.

Despite losing some talented seniors from last year’s team, the junior-led Pioneers have adjusted this year with Bollman back leading the team.

“We have people taking on new roles and I think we’re all doing pretty good taking care of those roles that the seniors left off,” Glackin said. “We’re just focused on us and how we play, how we go out there, how we set the tone. We’re mostly focused on how we do and how we can play our game.”

The Pioneers could not have controlled Friday’s game much better against Indian Creek (17-2-1). They have not lost in their last eight games and continued to play unselfishly in the win.

Sophomore Carson Wendt scored two goals and freshman Lindsey Britton had another. Alleman starting keeper Clair Hulke did not need to make a save after sitting for the second half.

Alleman defender Eliza Kramer, one of Alleman’s junior captains, said last year’s Super Sectional loss made the team that much more determined.

“Our goal is to go to state,” she said. “And win it all if we can.”

Kramer said the team has stepped up and works together well. The team has plenty of experience playing together despite not having a senior.

“We play club together and we just have a really good bond,” she said. “The leadership is definitely there.”

Coach Bollman was pleased to see how the team came out early on in the win. It had two goals in the first 10 minutes and fired 11 shots on goal through 25 minutes.

“The center mids did a great job of controlling the tempo and flow of the game,” Bollman said. “It allowed us to get behind them here and there.”

Bollman said the team strives on controlling possession and they did that throughout the win.

The juniors were expected to lead this season and they have helped get the team to the Elite Eight once again. Alleman also has talent among the underclassmen.

“There were high expectations for them coming in that they would be able to lead some of the younger players that we have,” Bollman said. “And they’ve been doing a great job.”

Bollman said Glackin has not gotten as many looks on goal as last year but she has played her role well this year.

“She’s doing exactly what we want,” he said. “Keep control of the ball in the middle, move the ball around, spread it around and get some players opportunities at goal.”

Bollman said every game is treated like the last and Tuesday will be no different.

“As long as we stay focused on the job at hand and don’t look forward, that’s the most important thing,” he said. “It’s always been our goal to get to state, but again, it’s one and done, so you’ve got to make sure you take care of the game in front of you and not worry about what’s ahead.”