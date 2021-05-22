Alleman girls rout Peoria Christian soccer

Coming off Thursday’s Western Big 6 Conference tie in Quincy, the Alleman girls soccer team was dominant against Peoria Christian on Saturday afternoon.

The Pioneers won 11-0 in a contest shortened to 60 minutes with Alleman leading 8-0 at halftime against the Class 1A school with one player on the bench.

Senior captains Ella DeSmet and Kendall Wendt each scored two goals in the rout as Alleman controlled possession and held the Chargers without a clean shot on goal.

Wendt said the team wanted to bring more intensity into the game after tying on the Quincy turf 1-1 after starting 4-0 in the Big 6. Alleman (5-3-1) has also dealt with a quarantine period in a season altered by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We were kind of slow on the ball in Quincy,” she said. “We were hoping for a win, but now we are going to come out strong in every game and bring up the intensity.”

Wendt scored less than two minutes into the game and not yet a minute into the second half. Abby Glackin, Kate Mayerhofer, Emma Shrake, Christina Johannes, Meredith Maynard and Kiersten Bailey also had goals for the Pioneers.

“I think we all did really well,” Wendt said. “Our passing combinations were spot-on today.”