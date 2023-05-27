Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

NAPERVILLE — The best run in school history came to an end Saturday as the Alleman High School girls soccer team finished as state runner-up in Class 1A.

The Pioneers fell 1-0 to Normal U-High in overtime as Alleman played through 80 minutes for the third straight game.

Charlise Carr scored in the 87th minute to give U-High (17-8-2), also nicknamed the Pioneers, a lead it did not surrender. It was U-High's first state soccer title and sixth state trophy.

Pleasant Plains beat IC Catholic 1-0 in the third-place game.

Alleman (15-4-1) battled until the final seconds and had one last push at North Central College's Benedetti-Wehrli Stadium, but just three shots on goal were not enough to get over the hump.

The runner-up finish is the best for an Illinois girls soccer team in the Quad Cities.

“It’s incredible to make history for our school, for our families and our school,” Carson Wendt said. “It’s amazing.”

The Pioneers do not have a senior, so the future remains bright for the team.

“It’s amazing because we know that we’ll have everyone,” Wendt said, “plus we have a ton of eighth-graders coming that we can trust and are excited to have.”

U-High piled up 12 shots on goal and keeper Clair Hulke continued her tremendous defense in the playoffs to keep the game scoreless. U-High had constant pressure and Hulke finished with 10 saves, including multiple at close range on free kicks.

“Obviously we’re all a little disappointed, but at the end of the day we kind of have to put it in perspective and realize that still is second in the state,” Hulke said, “and that still is an amazing accomplishment for our school.”

Hulke said the disappointment will go away, and the team will be motivated to make it back.

“We’ve already been talking about it,” she said. “We want to be here next year again playing in this tournament. We’re already ready to start working over the summer, fall, winter and just be here next year.

“If we just keep improving, I think we’ll be just fine."

Alleman had strong fan support in the final game of the season, putting together cheers and staying engaged throughout the game. Alleman state tennis champion Nicholas Patrick and state runner-up in the 800 meter run, Noah Britton, also made the drive over to celebrate with the team on Saturday.

“We’re such a tight-knit school,” Hulke said. “It just means so much to have the support of other students and obviously all the amazing parents and their fans that decided to come and watch us. Just to have them up there cheering the whole game, it’s just incredible.”

Alleman junior Abby Glackin said the team is ready to work for next season. Winning state was already the goal from the start this year. Next year will be no different.

“We’re ready to work on our weaknesses, make our strengths stronger,” she said. “We’re coming back next year hopefully stronger than this year.”

Bollman enjoys different experience as coach: Alleman assistant coach Emily Bollman felt more emotion coaching the Pioneers on Saturday than she remembered having as a player when the Pioneers finished third at state in 2015.

Experiencing this run with the team and spending the hours at practice has made her first season coaching with the team a rewarding one. She’s also involved with the team’s social media, something that was not as common on the team when she was playing.

“As a coach, getting to see these players just get better every single day at training, put everything they had in every single training session, every single game,” she said. “Obviously like we told them, it sucks losing the last game, but we couldn’t be more proud of them. They did something that no one else in our school history could have done on the girls soccer side.

“I was not emotional at all when I went to state. Obviously it was super exciting and I loved every single second of it. But as a coach it’s just a little different getting to see the girls.”

Bollman had mixed emotions after the game. Excited for second place, but determined for next year.

“We got third before, got second this time, so now first is the next goal,” she said. “It’s always been the goal to get first, but we know we can get there again next year.”