Alleman girls soccer wins third sectional title in school history

The Alleman girls soccer team is on a roll.

The Pioneers beat Rockford Christian 4-1 in Friday’s Class 1A Hinckley-Big Rock sectional final, controlling the ball throughout the game and only surrendering one own goal.

Alleman (17-2-1) advances to Tuesday’s Lisle super-sectional round of eight to face Montini at 5 p.m. at Benedictine University.

Sophomore Abby Glackin put the Pioneers up 1-0 in the eighth minute before scoring another goal almost 20 minutes later.

“It feels amazing and we continue to show people that we’re being the best team that we can be,” Glackin said after the win. “It’s really nice to continue to keep playing.”

Fellow sophomore Audrey Erickson scored in the 30th minute as the Pioneers led 3-1 at halftime after giving up the own goal late in the half. Outside of the own goal, Alleman held Rockford Christian (18-2) to just two shots with none on goal. The Pioneers racked up 20 shots with 15 on goal.

“I definitely think we’re playing some of our best soccer right now,” she said. “We just keep continuing to grow and get better with each game.”

As the stage has gotten bigger, the sophomore-dominated Pioneers continue to rise to the occasion.

“As we go along, we understand the importance of each game and how it just grows and grows,” Erickson said. “We’ve really come together as a team from the beginning. We had a couple of bumps, but we smoothed them out and now we’re coming together and playing some of the best soccer that I think we’ve played.”

Sophomore Kristina Johannes had Alleman’s fourth goal in the 51st minute

Erickson said she and the other sophomore knew they had to step up this year after losing some key players last season.

“We just want to do this for our seniors,” she said. “We can’t underestimate anybody and we know we kind of have a target on our backs now and we have to be ready for whatever comes forward.”

The own goal is the only tally the Pioneers have surrendered in four postseason matches.

“I think we’ve come a long way,” said senior defender Colleen Kenney. “We just need to keep pushing and I think we have a better mentality than we did last year, so that really helps. We just really want it and we’re going to really fight for it.”

The game got a bit physical late with two yellow cards, but the Pioneers held strong and closed out the win. The team sang “Hail to the Pioneers” after the win.

“Coach Chad (Hollmer) just tells us we have a job to do and if we get that job done we get to stay together as a team,” Glackin said. “That really pushes us.”

Hollmer said the team has been close all season and has done a good job representing the school.

“Every game is getting bigger for us and we know that,” Hollmer said. “Every game is always going to be harder. It’s us preparing a little more, mentally getting a little bit tougher in situations like this. We were tested extremely well tonight. They’re a good side.”

Alleman has only advanced to state once and finished third in 2015.

“I think we’re in a good spot but we’ve got a little more work to do,” Hollmer said. “We’re working all for the same goal.”

