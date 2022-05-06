Alleman grabs lead early, holds on to beat North Scott

It took the Alleman girls soccer team just 30 seconds to take a lead that it did not surrender in a 3-1 win over North Scott on Friday night.

The Pioneers took advantage on their opening run as sophomore Meredith Maynard finished the opening goal at Augustana College’s Thorsen-Lucken Field. Alleman (12-2-1) added its second goal four minutes into the second half as fellow sophomore Audrey Erickson found the net.

Senior defender Chassity Colburn’s penalty kick goal gave Alleman a 3-0 lead in the 51st minute as the Class 2A No. 7 Lancers (6-6-1) did not score a goal until Delaney Fitzgibbon scored with 12 minutes to go.

Colburn, who plays center back and is committed to play soccer at the University of Illinois Springfield, said it felt great for the young Pioneers to get it done against a quality team. Alleman finishes the regular season against Galesburg Saturday at Thorsen-Lucken Field at 1 p.m. before returning to start the Class 1A regional as the No. 1 seed on Tuesday.

Alleman has posted seven shutouts and given up just 10 goals this season. Its only losses came to Class 3A teams in Moline and Quincy.

“Our defense is really close and we have a lot of players that communicate really well; we really keep it tight back there,” said Colburn. “I’m just so happy that we can go out of this season with such a close defense and really get it done for the rest of the team.”

North Scott out-shot Alleman 10-6, but the Pioneers put more shots on frame. The Lancers’ looks often sailed wide and seven corner kicks could not be taken advantage of.

North Scott coach Dion Ayers said it starts with effort. Outside of its win over Bettendorf, Ayers says the team has not had a full effort for 80 minutes this season.

“Grit. Effort. Will to lay your body on the line for a 50-50 ball,” Ayers said of what was lacking in the loss. “We try to play cute sometimes, but we don’t play enough passes to play cute soccer.

“They’ve got to decide what they want out of the rest of this season. They’ve got to be willing to go in for that 40-60 challenge. They’ve got to be willing to put their head on the ball. They’ve got to be willing to make that run when you don’t think you’re going to get a ball. And when you get there, you’ve got to finish that opportunity.”

Ayers said the team has gone for the “miraculous” shot instead of taking what the defense gives them.

“Until that happens, we’re going to struggle,” he said. “Alleman did a good job tonight. They had a gameplan, they executed it very well and came out with a victory. Good luck to them, I hope they do well heading into the playoffs.”

Alleman coach Chad Hollmer said the team’s chances weren’t all that great, but they took advantage of them offensively.

The team also practices on turf, so Thorsen-Lucken Field is a comfortable setting.

“We’re in a good spot, I think,” Hollmer said. “We’re starting to come together, understand each other a bit, which is good for where we’re at. We just need to make sure that we do that the rest of the way, one day at a time.”

With postseason just a few days away, the Pioneers look to be locked in.

“We’re just hoping to really get at it and really bring our all,” Colburn said. “It’s single elimination and we really just want to make it as far as we can as a team. We’ve said it from the beginning, we want to make it to state and we want to win it.”

