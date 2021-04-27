Alleman offense explodes for win against United Township

The Alleman offense was as prolific as they come on Tuesday night against United Township in Western Big 6 girls soccer action.
The Pioneers defeated the Panthers 6-1, finishing with 42 shots including 25 on target. Kendall Wendt scored two goals and added an assist.
Wendt got the scoring started early with a goal in the 12th minute, assisted by Reagan Bowling. She took a nice 90 degree turn right in front of the goal and beat Panthers keeper Allison Mirimanian in the bottom left corner of the net.
Mirimanian had 17 saves in net for the Panthers, but Wendt found ways to beat the star United Township keeper.
“We play together on travel team QC Rush so we know our strengths and weaknesses well,” Wendt said. “I had to find ways to get past her and it involved mixing up my moves a bit and making extra passes to try and throw her off.”
Audrey Erickson scored in the 25th minute for the Pioneers on a ball that just made it past the goal line. After the officials talked about it they confirmed the goal, which put Alleman up 2-0.
Wendt found the back of the net again in the 37th minute with another half turn right in front of goal to put the Pioneers up 3-0. She then assisted on an Ella DeSmet goal in the 38th minute to put the Pioneers up 4-0 going into halftime.
The entire offense for Alleman (1-2,1-0) wanted to bring the energy against the Panthers, and Wendt was happy with how her team competed.
"We wanted to bring up the intensity levels and really get the ball up field," Wendt said. "Our girls were ready for the game and put in the work to succeed."
Alleman coach Chad Hollmer picked up his first win as the Pioneers girls soccer coach and expects his team can get many more with more performances like the one they had on Tuesday night.
“Our girls did extremely well and went out and executed in a conference game,” Hollmer said. “Ultimately all good teams have good depth, and it’s going to take 18 or 20 girls every single night to get the job done. Top to bottom, it was just a great job tonight.”
Hollmer had good things to say about his opponents, who were playing in their first game of the season.
"They have a fantastic keeper who really made us work for goals tonight," Hollmer said. "It was their first game of the season and they put in a good first shift."
Kayla Dorn drew a penalty for the Panthers in the 68th minute and connected on the penalty shot, pulling United Township (0-1) back within three goals.
Erickson picked up an assist on a Reagan Bowling goal in the 72nd minute to fully put the game away for the Pioneers. Ella Mayerhofer also scored on a free kick in the 78th minute.
With it being the first game of the season, United Township coach Phil Weaver hopes that his young team learned from the experience against a challenging conference opponent.
“We have just three seniors and only two that play in the outfield, so tonight was a lot of our girls' first games,” Weaver said. “Alleman is a physically strong and fast team with some girls that are technically gifted as well. Our focus is on improving game to game and getting our energy and conditioning up to become a more complete team. We have a long way to go but our girls are working hard to achieve that goal.”