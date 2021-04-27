Alleman offense explodes for win against United Township

The entire offense for Alleman (1-2,1-0) wanted to bring the energy against the Panthers, and Wendt was happy with how her team competed.

"We wanted to bring up the intensity levels and really get the ball up field," Wendt said. "Our girls were ready for the game and put in the work to succeed."

Alleman coach Chad Hollmer picked up his first win as the Pioneers girls soccer coach and expects his team can get many more with more performances like the one they had on Tuesday night.

“Our girls did extremely well and went out and executed in a conference game,” Hollmer said. “Ultimately all good teams have good depth, and it’s going to take 18 or 20 girls every single night to get the job done. Top to bottom, it was just a great job tonight.”

Hollmer had good things to say about his opponents, who were playing in their first game of the season.

"They have a fantastic keeper who really made us work for goals tonight," Hollmer said. "It was their first game of the season and they put in a good first shift."

Kayla Dorn drew a penalty for the Panthers in the 68th minute and connected on the penalty shot, pulling United Township (0-1) back within three goals.