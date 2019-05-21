MENDOTA, Ill. — As those in the press box talked after Alleman and Herscher played to a 2-all game through regulation, it was unanimous that the team that took advantage of its 10 minutes going to the north end would make the difference.
It certainly did. With the wind whipping toward that end, Herscher's Olivia Schultz took a 30-yard free kick, booted it high and let it float over the outstretched hand of Alleman keeper Billi Fleck to give the Tigers a 3-2 win over the Pioneers in the Class 1A Mendota Super-sectional.
The overtime decision pushed Herscher (23-4-0) into this weekend's Class 1A state final four in Naperville, and prevented Alleman (11-7-2) from reaching the final weekend for the second time in five seasons.
"It was just a squirrelly goal and that's soccer," Alleman coach Randy Bollman said. "The wind did not help us."
In fact, both of Herscher's first-half goals going into the north goal were long shots that held up in the wind and Fleck could not reach.
"The wind was a real factor," Alleman senior defender Alli Edwards said. "When you kicked a long ball the other way, it just hung up and landed nowhere near where it was supposed to be going.
"Then, all three of their goals were held up and kept floating. Billi would have to be 6-foot-1 or more to stop those."
Those two first-half goals felt like they were five or six with the Tigers dominating the play and holding Alleman without a shot as they spent most of the first 40 minutes in their defensive end.
"We gave them the ball 19 times in the first part of the game," Bollman said. "We talked at halftime that we had to go back and play our style and put the pressure on them. We told them it was a 0-0 game and we just needed to get one goal."
They finally did.
Off a corner kick by Kendall Wendt, Julia DeSmet fired a shot from a sharp angle and found the back of the net to make it 2-1.
"Their defense was right up on us in the first half and we had to find a way to get the ball deep on them," DeSmet said. "On the corner, I honestly was trying to cross the ball and the wind kind of moved it right into the net. That picked up our momentum."
Added Bollman, "We got that pressure on them, got that goal and you could see the entire team pick it up."
With just more than six minutes left in the game, Edwards made a max-effort play, racing to a loose ball, sliding to get her foot on it, and splitting the Herscher defense to give Wendt her first, and only, scoring chance of the day. Wendt scored her 12th postseason goal and 26th of the season to send the game to OT.
"It was about going as hard as I could to get to the ball," Edwards said. "If I get there, it has a chance to get centered and Kendall was right there."