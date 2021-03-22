Alleman soccer falls short in extra time against Sterling

There was plenty of drama on the soccer pitch at the Alleman Sports Complex on Monday night in the Pioneers' Western Big 6 Conference matchup with Sterling.
The Golden Warriors came away with a 3-1 win in extra time after Felipe Sandoval scored in the 79th minute to force overtime.
It was scoreless after the first half of overtime, and things got exciting when Ryan Schmitt, Alleman's leading goal scorer, jumped behind the Sterling defense on a through ball and was 1-on-1 with the keeper. Schmitt was fouled from behind, and set up a free kick for the Pioneers in the 96th minute.
What should have been a red card for the Sterling defender instead was just called a common foul, which led to Alleman coach Carey Sodawasser receiving a yellow card for protesting the call.
Alleman junior Jamie Diaz put a shot on goal, but the ball was saved by Sterling keeper Sergio Garcia. The Golden Warriors countered off of the free kick attempt and Fabricio Pena finished a goal in front of the Alleman net, assisted by Adrian Gallardo. Pena scored another goal just a minute later to put the game away for Sterling (1-1, 1-0 WB6).
Sodawasser was very upset with the call on the pitch, and knows that the result would have been different if Sterling had a man sent off.
"If that's a red card, then we don't give up the two goals at the other end," Sodawasser said. "We're all frustrated after that call."
Alleman (1-2, 0-2 WB6) controlled much of the game in regulation, as their back line dug back deep when needed and prevented Sterling from any clean shots at goal.
Junior captain Diaz was very happy with the way the team played from front to back. Diaz assisted on a Schmitt goal in the 9th minute right in front of the Sterling net and largely dictated how the team played on the field.
"Our guys in the back really held them down," Diaz said. "They stayed discipline and didn't give up on any plays. They got put in an unlucky situation with the goal right at the end of regulation but they played hard the entire game."
Sodawasser echoed his captain's comments and feels his team has had a good start to the year defensively and on the attack.
"We've been playing well all year considering we only had six days to practice before our first game," Sodawasser said. "Our fitness has improved since then and our touches have been better. I feel like we're finally getting to where we needed to be to start the season."
After Alleman controlled the pace of play for about 60 minutes of regulation, Sterling coach Brian Cebula felt his kids opened up offensively for the latter half of the second half and that led to the late equalizer.
"I think our urgency improved late in the game and they played harder and hungrier," Cebula said. "We allowed too many easy opportunities for them to take the ball from us, and we combined our powers up top late in the game and came up lucky at the very end. That shifted the momentum our way which we carried into extra time."
Sodawasser's squad features just two seniors and has 12 freshmen and sophomores, but knows that his team is improving every time that they take the pitch.
"We have a few guys who are benefiting from varsity time last season," Sodawasser said. "We're developing nicely and maturing to the level we need to be at."