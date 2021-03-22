Alleman soccer falls short in extra time against Sterling

Alleman (1-2, 0-2 WB6) controlled much of the game in regulation, as their back line dug back deep when needed and prevented Sterling from any clean shots at goal.

Junior captain Diaz was very happy with the way the team played from front to back. Diaz assisted on a Schmitt goal in the 9th minute right in front of the Sterling net and largely dictated how the team played on the field.

"Our guys in the back really held them down," Diaz said. "They stayed discipline and didn't give up on any plays. They got put in an unlucky situation with the goal right at the end of regulation but they played hard the entire game."

Sodawasser echoed his captain's comments and feels his team has had a good start to the year defensively and on the attack.

"We've been playing well all year considering we only had six days to practice before our first game," Sodawasser said. "Our fitness has improved since then and our touches have been better. I feel like we're finally getting to where we needed to be to start the season."

After Alleman controlled the pace of play for about 60 minutes of regulation, Sterling coach Brian Cebula felt his kids opened up offensively for the latter half of the second half and that led to the late equalizer.