Alleman transfer Bailey excited to join club teammates at Moline

Despite playing soccer at Alleman High School her first two years, Kiersten Bailey looked up to Moline senior Caroline Hazen, her teammate during the club season.

Now the two are high school teammates and have goals of winning the Western Big 6 Conference title together.

The Alleman transfer is excited to join an experienced group of Maroons and play alongside Hazen, last year’s leading scorer for the Maroons and a University of Northern Iowa commit.

“Caroline has always been my idol from being younger and playing with her so much,” said Bailey, a junior. “We kind of look up to each other in a way; always helping each other and communicating. We both have the same goal in mind.”

Bailey sat out the first game as a precaution as she is still getting past nagging knee issues that popped back up recently. Those same issues forced her to miss time in the second half of last season. Considering her club experience with Hazen and a number of other Maroons, she hopes to hit the ground running once healthy.

That could happen as soon as Tuesday’s Big 6 opener against Quincy.

“It’s a great opportunity to finally play with these girls in a different setting, especially since there’s so much talent all across the board,” she said. “Coming in, I was kind of nervous at the beginning, but as soon as the season started I quickly felt at home.”

Hazen said she is excited that Bailey is a Maroon.

“I love playing with her in club,” Hazen said. “She’s just somebody you love to have on the field. She works so hard, she’s such a smart player so I’m really excited to have her back and I think she’s going to make a big difference in conference play this year.”

Bailey and Hazen, an IHSSCA all-state selection and All-Big 6 first-teamer last year, look to be a deadly duo up top for Moline. Sophomore forward Charlise Martel, another All-Big 6 first teamer, could make for a three-headed monster as another big leg.

Hazen said their play styles are compatible.

“I think attacking-wise, we read off each other well,” she said of Bailey. “Also having Charlise Martel, we’re all used to each other from club, so when we have that trio in I think we’ll be able to play really well and move to goal.”

Bailey says in addition to their athletic ability, they are all on the same page in their understanding of the game.

“For the three of us, our chemistry is unmatched, on and off the field,” Bailey said. “I can’t find anybody else in my soccer career who can feed the ball as well between the three of us. We just work so well together and I’m so glad we have the opportunity to prove that.”

Bailey was selected to join her club’s national team as a freshman before those plans were canceled by the COVID-19 pandemic.

She joins a Moline team with eight other players with varsity starting experience, including five seniors in Hazen, Jazmine Cunningham, Bella Smith, Vivian Veto, and Elizabeth Galvin. Two more seniors made starts this year in Emma Peters and Karsyn Kuffler. Galvin, a mid/defender and IHSSCA all-sectional selection, is an Eastern Illinois Commit.

Moline hopes to improve upon its 3-3 finish in Big 6 play last season.

“I think once I am back and Elizabeth Galvin is back on the field, I don’t think we can be stopped,'' Bailey said. “I don’t think any of us are ready to settle for a loss; not going to hold back for sure.”

With a handful of underclassmen also in the varsity mix, Bailey joins Hazen and the other seniors in providing a good example in practice.

“I think a lot of the younger girls look up to her and how she plays, just because she plays so hard,” Hazen said of Bailey. “Having her at practice really encourages everybody else to step up as well and bring that competitive atmosphere, too.”

After watching her team beat Normal West 2-1 from the sideline in the opener, Bailey is hungrier than ever to get on the field again.

“That is all I’ve been looking forward to,” she said. “Sitting out the first game considering how excited I was about playing with this team, it really sucked,” she said. “But I’ve got so much trust in my team, that even if I’m on the sideline watching them play, I have full confidence that they can still secure a win.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.