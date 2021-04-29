Alleman's leaders kick big shots to top Moline girls 2-1

Hollmer said while Moline did have plenty of chances, his defense and Maynard in net were solid.

“To hold them to one goal is a feat in itself,” he said.

With a handful of players from each team familiar with one another from club play, each squad knew what they had to bring in the contest after last year’s IHSA season was cancelled.

Moline coach Jonathan Dreasler, whose team played its third game in three days, said the Maroons had their chances.

“In games like this, when you two good teams play each other, you have to finish on your opportunities,” Dreasler said. “Alleman was able to do that tonight twice, and we were only able to do it once.”

Dreasler said his team did not exploit the Alleman defense as well as it should have, but he was proud of his team after it gave everything it had.

“Hats off to Alleman, they have a good team,” Dreasler said. “Probably the team that I have seen Alleman have in coaching on the Iowa side and the Illinois side of the river, since (around) 2007.”

After a third straight game night, Dreasler did not make excuses and credited Alleman’s strength as a team.