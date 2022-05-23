Assumption a game away from state in Zeller's last year

Greg Zeller has had a long, successful career as the head coach of the Assumption boys soccer team. But his body is telling him it's time to turn the page.

"I'm getting to the point where when I get home after a doubleheader game when we have JV and varsity, my knees are just killing me and it's time," Zeller said.

Zeller has decided this year will be his last with Assumption, an extra motivation for the Knights, who are one game away from returning to the state tournament after a 3-0 win over Dubuque Wahlert in a Class 1A substate semfinal Monday at Jack and Pat Bush Stadium.

"We were talking and we decided we really wanted to get him a state championship in his last year," junior Charlie Leinart said. "Going into these next four games, we're really focused on making no mistakes, trying to leave everything out on the field."

The Knights put together a strong second half against the Golden Eagles and host Prince of Peace — a 6-0 winner over West Branch — Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.

"These last few games, especially tonight, this was a nail-biter, this could be my last game," Zeller said. "The guys responded well after halftime and put things together but that is kind of weighing on the back of my mind. So every time we take the field, this could be it."

Owen Ekstrom had a pair of goals in a two-minute span in the second half, both assisted by Leinart, whose cross 16 minutes into the first half ricocheted in the net off a Wahlert defender to give the Knights the lead.

"We want to win state for him. It's for us, and it's for him too," Ekstrom said. "It would mean the world, it would feel awesome, in his last season, to go out winning the whole state championship."

Zeller decided prior to the season this one would be his last, ending a head coaching career that spans 27 years and two states, as he also spent three seasons with Alleman, leading the Pioneers to a regional title in 2008.

"It's been kind of in the back of my mind for the last three, four years, the COVID year was really tough," Zeller said. "I thought maybe we should just walk out when there wasn't a season but I thought, naw, I can't really do that. I sat down with my wife and discussed it and thought the only way I'm going to make a solid decision is to do it before the season starts."

Zeller earned his first coaching certification in 1993 and was an assistant at Pleasant Valley with Dave Kraxner. The pair left for Davenport West in 1996 and took the Falcons to a state tournament that season before departing for Assumption the following year.

The Knights flourished under the duo, reaching the state tournament six straight years from 1998, and winning state titles in 2002 and 2003. Zeller has been on his own since that last state title, and took Assumption back to the state tournament in 2017 — earning a runner-up finish — and in 2018. Zeller enters Wednesday's game 288-240-22, 262 of those wins coming while with the Knights.

"He's a great coach, a great guy. He's a good role model and he knows what he's talking about," Leinart said. "We're just kind of focused on winning the state championship in his last year. That would be huge, it would feel like the best thing we could do for him in his last year."

While the thought of retirement was in the back of Zeller's mind for the past few seasons, he's been rewarded for giving it one more go as the Knights have won five straight and are now 12-5 and ranked No. 1 in the state.

"This year, we're working much harder, we're a lot more focused and I think we're going to win it all," Ekstrom said. "I think it's just team chemistry, we all love each other, we play well together, we talk to each other."

The Knights are still quite young, with just four seniors, and will likely return their top five seniors next year. But regardless of how this year ends, Zeller is adamant that its his last.

"I've been here forever," he said, "and it's time for somebody else, some new blood and a new outlook and they're going to walk into a really solid team, whoever it is."

And while he's made his mark at Assumption, Zeller has also earned the respect of those around the soccer community.

"I want to say thanks to Zeller for everything he's done," Davenport Central head coach Franco Munoz said after the Blue Devils played the Knights on April 21. "He's been coaching so many years that I'm happy to have coached against him and I've known him forever so I'm very proud of him."

While his knees may not miss the time on the sideline, Zeller will miss the relationships he's cultivated in his career.

"I'm going to miss the guys," he said. "Twenty-six years and you figure you graduate 8, 10, 12 a year, that's a big family."

