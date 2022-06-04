Assumption boys edge Western Christian in PKs to capture state title

DES MOINES — Alex Milton hadn't had much experience with penalty kicks.

His only time in a shootout came in the season opener against Burlington Notre Dame. He allowed four of them in.

"It was 30 degrees, snowing, I came off the bench just for PKs and we lost," Milton said.

Saturday, in the biggest game of the year, Milton showed just how far he's come, turning away three kicks to lead Assumption to a 2-1 win over Western Christian and the program's first state title since 2003.

"To get back here, it feels great, redemption. It's so awesome," Milton said. "Just started to try and find a read on where they were going. We had a scout on a couple of players, where they like to go on PKs. I followed it and it worked.

"I'm speechless, I don't know what to say. It's such a great feeling to have."

Milton started the shootout with a kick save of Western Christian's Eli Van Essen, then made a stop on the Wolfpack's leading scorer Miles Baccam. Those two stops were pivotal as Assumption also hadn't scored — a shot from Owen Ekstrom went off the post and one from Charlie Leinart was stopped by Western Christian keeper Ty Van Essen.

Roberto Medrano and Aidan Ouwinga both scored on their attempts. Then, after a goal from Ethan Beltran, Milton made a stop on Cristian Castelan. That set up Sam Burkhart's winning kick, which sent the Knights into a wild celebration that included fans and the baseball team.

"We saw the potential, we knew we could be state champions; that was the goal, win a state championship or it's a bust," junior center back Luke Klostermann said. "It came down to one penalty kick right there and that's how long you've got to keep believing, you've got to keep grinding it out, no matter how much it takes."

Despite playing a strong first half, the Knights (16-5) went into halftime down a goal. A punchout save from Milton sailed back out to Western Christian's Austin Van Wyk, whose shot from 20 yards out ricocheted off Assumption defender Tyler Carber and into the net in the 36th minute.

But just like in their quarterfinal win over North Fayette Valley where they also trailed 1-0, the Knights didn't panic, instead making an adjustment, inserting Samuel McCarty into the game to take some pressure off of Medrano, who was being heavily defended in the first half.

The move worked, as in the 64th minute Leinart broke free along the sideline and found Medrano, who made a move around a defender and fired in a shot to tie the game.

"We weren't worried in the slightest. That was a lucky goal, a deflection. ... We knew we could come back," Leinart said. "It's awesome having that special connection. Our whole team, the morale is great, we love each other so the connection is always there."

From there, both teams battled back and forth, with Assumption's midfield and defense keeping the Wolfpack (17-2) offense at bay.

"It's thrilling just to win a state championship like that," said Burkhart, who was named captain of the all-tournament team along with Klostermann, Medrano and Milton. "It's an indescribable feeling."

All year long, the goal was to win a title for head coach Greg Zeller, who had announced he was retiring at the end of the year. To actually do it is something the team will always remember, as well as the ice bath they gave him after the game.

"I'm just kind of numb," Zeller said. "It's been a helluva run. I'm sure it will hit me as soon as I get home and take that first look in the mirror, but right now, I'm just kind of numb."

For Zeller, to see a long career end with a state title — his third with the program — is the perfect way to leave.

"You dream about it but it's just kind of surreal. It's hard to really wrap around your head what we just did," Zeller said. "I think they just wanted to make that last game last, as long as possible."

