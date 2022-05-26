Assumption girls march on to state after fifth straight shutout

The Assumption girls soccer team looks to be peaking at the perfect time after posting a fifth straight shutout in Thursday night’s 6-0 Class 1A regional final win over Dubuque Wahlert to qualify for state.

The No. 1 Knights (14-7) out-shot the Golden Eagles (7-11) 26-2 and 17-1 on goal at Jack and Pat Bush Stadium.

Assumption advances to face eighth-seeded Center Point-Urbana (15-3) on Tuesday at 10 a.m. in Des Moines.

Senior Jade Jackson posted two goals, scoring less than two minutes into the game to help the Knights build a 4-0 halftime lead.

Jackson said it feels great to be clicking at the perfect time.

“To go into state with such a great win, against such a great team … we’ve been meshing together so well these last few weeks and I’m just so proud of everybody. From the defense, to the midfield, to the offense, passes have been clicking, we’ve all been clicking,” she said. “We played a great team tonight and I’m just really proud of the work we’ve put in this entire season and I can’t wait to carry it on in the next week.”

The Knights showed off a pass-first approach and consistently found feet in keeping the pressure on. Wahlert keeper Amya Lavenz made multiple great saves and finished with 11, but it was just too much as her team struggled to maintain possession. The Knights also tallied 13 corner kicks.

“I think one of our best qualities as a team is our unselfishness,” Jackson said. “We have the ability to find each other’s feet so well and that’s something as a captain that I’m so proud that everyone does.

“We had so much chemistry tonight and we have these last two weeks and I’m just so proud of everybody.”

Fellow senior Gracen Ruggles scored a penalty kick goal in the 27th minute to put the team up 2-0. Freshman Dru Dorsey finished a well-placed cross from Jackson to score six minutes later. Ruggles scored her second goal with 47 seconds until halftime. Jackson and Annika Kotula scored in the second half.

Ruggles said the team’s chemistry off the field feeds into its unselfishness and bond on the field.

“We’ve worked so hard and long together that we know where the ball is going to go or where she is going to make that run,” she said. “We’re all really close friends, and that matters to us.

“Every girl wants to win, and every girl wants to do their best.”

Ruggles, a Tulsa soccer commit, hopes she and her fellow seniors can finish their last run together strong.

“We had COVID take one away from us, but the years that we’ve gotten to play, we’d like to win all years of state," Ruggles said.

Senior goalkeeper Dawsen Dorsey said the team’s defense is one of its strengths and it doesn’t always get the credit it deserves.

“They save me so many times, so I really can’t say enough about them” she said. “Our defense generates offense, which obviously helps us score goals. I think all around, our defense is kind of our backbone.”

Assumption coach Elizabeth Maus said the team has been clicking on all cylinders more and more as the season progresses.

“I’m really excited about where we’re at,” she said. “We’re one game at a time. Fortunately for us, we’ve got some experience with going one game at a time. We’ve got this one under our belt and we’re going to start preparing for next week tomorrow.”

Jackson, a Minnesota State soccer commit, was elated to be able to continue the team’s tradition of getting to state. Playing in the rugged MAC, which sent three other teams to state, also helped prepare the Knights to get to this point.

“It’s a legacy, that’s all I can say, really,” Jackson said. “To be able to be the senior class that gets a sixth straight champion at state, that would be just a great title.

“To continue that run that Carly King, Molly Gervase, all those great players have started for us, that would really be icing on the cake. To do that our senior year would be amazing.”

