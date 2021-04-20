Assumption girls shut out Muscatine soccer

Davenport Assumption didn’t get many shots on goal in Tuesday’s Mississippi Athletic Conference girls’ soccer match against visiting Muscatine.
The Knights, however, capitalized on the attempts they got.
Assumption scored two goals just before halftime and then held off the previously undefeated Muskies for a 2-0 win at the St. Vincent Athletic Complex.
“We knew Muscatine was one of the top teams, and we knew how good they were. But we really just played as a team this game,” Assumption’s Jade Jackson said. “We’ve been working on connecting passes through the middle and out wide. They put up a good fight, but as a team we did well on all cylinders.”
Neither team was able to generate much offense during the first half. But with just under six minutes left before halftime, a pass went forward to Assumption’s Sam Scodeller, who was fouled in the box by the Muscatine goalkeeper. Assumption’s Lexi Moore took the penalty kick, and knocked it into the goal.
“Once we got that first goal, it kind of got us going,” Assumption head coach Elizabeth Maus said.
Three minutes later, Jackson found herself one-on-one with the Muscatine keeper. But she unselfishly slid a pass over to Scodeller, who was wide open for the goal that gave the Knights a 2-0 lead.
“I just had the intuition that Sam was going middle,” Jackson said. “I knew that I’d have a better angle passing it to her. I knew that she would have the good tap in, and she did. She finished really well.”
Assumption goalkeeper Dawson Dorsey was able to slam the door on the Muskies (4-1, 3-1 MAC). She made eight of her nine saves in the second half to secure the shutout.
“It’s her first year coming out as a keeper, and she’s really stepped up,” Maus said of Dorsey. “We like the way that she’s developed so far. Gosh, she’s only four or five games in, and we can really count on her back there. We’re really happy with the progression that she’s made so quickly.”
Assumption (4-1, 3-1 MAC) had been practicing a new formation and working on connecting passes. This only led to four shots on goal in the contest, but Maus was pleased with the win over a quality opponent.
“This is a good confidence booster for us coming off of a game that we did not do so well in,” she said. “We found some connections in the box, and that’s something we haven’t done yet, so this is definitely a confidence booster for us going forward.”