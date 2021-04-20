Assumption girls shut out Muscatine soccer

“I just had the intuition that Sam was going middle,” Jackson said. “I knew that I’d have a better angle passing it to her. I knew that she would have the good tap in, and she did. She finished really well.”

Assumption goalkeeper Dawson Dorsey was able to slam the door on the Muskies (4-1, 3-1 MAC). She made eight of her nine saves in the second half to secure the shutout.

“It’s her first year coming out as a keeper, and she’s really stepped up,” Maus said of Dorsey. “We like the way that she’s developed so far. Gosh, she’s only four or five games in, and we can really count on her back there. We’re really happy with the progression that she’s made so quickly.”

Assumption (4-1, 3-1 MAC) had been practicing a new formation and working on connecting passes. This only led to four shots on goal in the contest, but Maus was pleased with the win over a quality opponent.

“This is a good confidence booster for us coming off of a game that we did not do so well in,” she said. “We found some connections in the box, and that’s something we haven’t done yet, so this is definitely a confidence booster for us going forward.”

