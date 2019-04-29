For Davenport Assumption girls soccer, the endgame is always to be playing its best in June, when a state title is usually on the line.
Though it's still April, the Class 1A top-ranked Knights appear to be rounding into state tournament form, beating Class 3A No. 12 Muscatine 5-0 Monday night at St. Vincent Athletic Center.
Assumption has won its last five games by a combined 36-0 margin.
"I think that we have progressed and hit our stride earlier than we have in other seasons," Assumption head coach Elizabeth Maus said. "I think there's still room for growth for us, but we are definitely headed in the right direction and maybe a little more advanced than we have been in past seasons."
The Knights scored four goals in the second half, three in the span of five minutes, to pull away and open up a one-game lead over Bettendorf in the Mississippi Athletic Conference race.
Illinois State commit Lauren Herrig had two of those goals, both coming off of corner kicks from Sully Kelly. Herrig has three goals off corner kicks in the last two games, adding another dimension to the already dangerous Knights.
"We practice corners and set pieces a lot," Herrig said. "Sully has really good service so whenever she can find me, I guess it works out."
Since allowing three goals in their first three games, the Knights have posted shutouts in their last five games and the back line made Anna Vonderhaar's night easy as the Assumption keeper only had to make one save.
Muscatine's defense limited Assumption's chances in the first half, but Assumption held a 1-0 lead thanks to Carly King.
King came out of nowhere to collect a through ball from Kelly, then fired a bender that bounced off the hands of Muskie keeper Gracie Brossart and into the net in the 20th minute.
"I think she heard me. Usually my midfielders know if I'm screaming and pointing, they can kind of connect the pass with me," King said. "I think she heard me and knew I had that angle so she just played a great ball."
King added a second goal, jumping on a feed from Sam Scodeller and outracing the Muscatine back line in the 48th minute, her 17th goal of the season. Morgan Jennings capped the scoring in the 72nd minute.
"We just really focused on locking down and working through our wings in the second half and that helped us generate our offense," King said. "It's always hard when they have like, eight players in the box but we worked on working it back through our defenders a little bit more, just to possess and pull them out a little bit so we could work it back in."
Despite the score, Brossart was strong all night in net for Muscatine, making 12 saves in the game.
"I know the scoreline doesn't reflect it, but I was really, really proud of her in goal today," Muscatine assistant Austin Kinsey said. "She looked awesome ... a lot of them were pretty scrappy."
After a 4-0 start, the Muskies (5-4, 4-2) have lost four of their last five but are hoping to grow from this loss after seeing the fluid play that has helped the Knights (8-0, 5-0) win the last three Class 1A state titles and seven of the last eight.
"I think, just being one step ahead of the game, I told them at half, these girls know where they're going to pass the ball before they receive it and they know what types of runs their teammates are making," Kinsey said. "That cohesiveness is something we're working on all year and it's being one step ahead of them."