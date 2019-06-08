Jade Jackson, Anna Vonderhaar, Livy Lansing and Carly King named to the all tournament team, King named as the captain.— Bobby Metcalf (@BobbyMetcalf88) June 8, 2019
Final: Assumption 1, North Polk 0. Knights win their fourth straight state title, eighth in the last nine years, and 10th overall. Just an incredible run.— Bobby Metcalf (@BobbyMetcalf88) June 8, 2019
Five minutes left with Assumption hanging onto a 1-0 lead.— Bobby Metcalf (@BobbyMetcalf88) June 8, 2019
Entering the 70th minute, Assumption holds a 1-0 lead over North Polk.— Bobby Metcalf (@BobbyMetcalf88) June 8, 2019
Livy Lansing heads in a free kick from Sully Kelly. Assumption takes a 1-0 lead in the 53rd minute.— Bobby Metcalf (@BobbyMetcalf88) June 8, 2019
They’ve played 50 minutes of scoreless soccer so far. Assumption 0, North Polk 0.— Bobby Metcalf (@BobbyMetcalf88) June 8, 2019
Knights possessed the ball most of the half, but Comets had some quality chances, including a couple of corners. North Polk defense has been very focused on not letting King get behind it.— Bobby Metcalf (@BobbyMetcalf88) June 8, 2019
Halftime: Assumption 0, North Polk 0. Knights getting tested here, first time in a while.— Bobby Metcalf (@BobbyMetcalf88) June 8, 2019
Sydney Anderson turns away a PK in the 39th minute. Huge moment in the game. Still scoreless.— Bobby Metcalf (@BobbyMetcalf88) June 8, 2019
North Polk’s defense has held so far, Assumption 0, North Polk 0 in the 32nd minute.— Bobby Metcalf (@BobbyMetcalf88) June 8, 2019
Still scoreless 20 minutes in— Bobby Metcalf (@BobbyMetcalf88) June 8, 2019
Scoreless 10 minutes in, Assumption controlling possession— Bobby Metcalf (@BobbyMetcalf88) June 8, 2019
We are set and ready for championship soccer.— Bobby Metcalf (@BobbyMetcalf88) June 8, 2019
Assumption has allowed five goals this season, none in the postseason.North Polk has allowed 10 goals this season, one in the postseason.— Bobby Metcalf (@BobbyMetcalf88) June 8, 2019
Assumption's leading scorers:Carly King (sr.) 41 goals, 14 assistsLivy Lansing (sr.) 20 goals, 6 assistsSully Kelly (jr.) 11 goals, 9 assists— Bobby Metcalf (@BobbyMetcalf88) June 8, 2019