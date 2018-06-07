DES MOINES — There are certain things that have become staples for the Davenport Assumption girls soccer team over the years.
There's the red streaks in the hair and the familiar names such as King and Moore that dot the roster.
There is also the dominance displayed in the state quarterfinals, and that didn't change Thursday.
The top-ranked Knights scored 40 seconds into their match against North Polk and rolled to an 8-0 win over the Comets, a strong opening to their second straight Class 1A title defense.
The Knights (16-2) play Center Point-Urbana in a rematch of last year's state title match, which Assumption won 3-0.
Assumption has outscored its last three quarterfinal opponents 24-0.
"The first game is a statement game. We're here to play; we're here to rumble," senior Molly Gervase said. "I think that once we put a couple of balls into the back of the net we felt confident moving forward and hopefully we can carry the momentum into tomorrow."
Gervase scored 40 seconds into the match, burying a cross from Carly King. King doubled the lead in the fourth minute, chasing down a through ball from Sully Kelly and burying it in the back of the net. By halftime, the Knights led 4-0.
Gervase has been battling a stress fracture in her left foot but played most of the match, even after it was well in hand, a testament to the desire that's driven the Denver signee for her high school career.
"We're just keeping the body together for two more days and then we'll deal with it after," Gervase said. "I have three games, now two in this jersey, and I'm not giving up any minutes if I don't have to."
Gervase finished with two goals and an assist, Livy Lansing equaled that total, and Sully Kelly had three assists. In whole, six different Knights scored and all but one had an assist.
The Knights entered the postseason averaging 4.4 goals per game but have found another level, outscoring teams 39-0 through four postseason games.
"We really step up when the state tournament comes around. After the whole season, we've been working on what we've been doing, and it starts to get set in place," Kelly said. "It really helps us work on our passing mentality to the corners and working on scoring."
Along with the offensive dominance, the Knights continue to frustrate teams with their defense as well. Thursday's win is the team's 14th straight postseason shutout dating back to 2015.
The Comets (14-6) did manage two shots on goal, but they weren't good looks and were easy saves for Anna Vonderhaar.
"Even on breakdowns today, they are fantastic as a group at making the right angle run, not just running back to recover," Assumption head coach Elizabeth Maus said. "They go in hard for tackles. It's hard for forwards to come in and not be attacked by just one or two defenders. ... They're really clicking right now."
The Knights know what to expect from the Stormin' Pointers, 2-1 winners over Waterloo Columbus. Ten of the expected CPU starters are returning players from last year's team, including senior Allison Wooldridge, who has 21 goals on the season.
"They'll certainly be ready for us. We've just got to continue to play our game," Maus said. "Just like this last team, they'll be a physical team like they are year after year. If we continue to play our game, fast, technical, I have confidence they'll be able to put it together."
Assumption 8, North Polk 0
Halftime score -- Assumption 4, North Polk 0. Goals -- Molly Gervase from Carly King, 1st minute; King from Sully Kelly, 4th minute; Gervase from Livy Lansing, 9th minute; Abbey Klostermann, 19th minute; Lansing from S. Kelly, 49th minute; Sophia Kersten from S. Kelly, 53rd minute; Elli Ivanic from Gervase, 75th minute; Lansing from Autumn Kelly, 75th minute. Shots -- North Polk 5, Assumption 24. Shots on goal -- North Polk 2, Assumption 16. Saves -- North Polk (Sydney Anderson 5; Sawyer Elwell 3). Offsides -- North Polk 0, Assumption 4. Corner kicks -- North Polk 0, Assumption 7. Fouls -- North Polk 3, Assumption 6.
Team records -- North Polk 14-6 (final); Assumption 16-2