Sam Scodeller ended her freshman year on a tear, scoring seven of her 10 goals in the postseason to help Assumption girls soccer win its third straight Class 1A title last season.
The sophomore Knight is picking up right where she left off.
Scodeller scored her first goal of the season in the 71st minute to lead Assumption to a 3-1 win over Davenport North on Tuesday at North High School.
"I've been super excited to get back into the season. I worked a lot in the offseason and I wanted to get ready for this season," Scodeller said. "It (last year) brought me up a lot in confidence level. It made me a lot better player."
After Scodeller's goal broke a 1-1 tie, Kylie Hulsbrink put the game away with a penalty kick goal in the 76th minute as Assumption (2-0, 1-0) controlled nearly the whole match but had trouble finding the back of the net against the Wildcats (0-1, 0-1).
"We're just trying to figure out different positions for different people, getting a look at more than one person at various positions," Assumption head coach Elizabeth Maus said. "North played well today, it's always difficult to try to link combinations when there's 10 in the box, it makes it more difficult to put one in. I'm proud of the way they persevered and were able to get the win today."
The Knights have some pieces to replace from last year's title team, including all-state midfielder Molly Gervase and two-thirds of a back line that allowed just five goals all year.
Scodeller is showing she could be a player that can pick up the slack.
"She's already at the level she ended at last year," Maus said. "There's only good things to come for her this season and we're liking what we're seeing so far."
North hung with the top-ranked team in Class 1A, and took an early lead when freshman Logan Brown buried a long ball from Layne Wright on a set piece to put the Wildcats up 1-0 in the 12th minute.
Assumption poured on the pressure and tied the game on a goal from Lexi Moore in the 17th minute. Though Assumption outshot North 21-1, the Wildcats kept the Knights from taking the lead until the final 10 minutes. It's a positive sign moving forward, as was the play of North keeper Aerianna Trowers, who made nine saves.
"I'm proud of how our girls played. We defended and worked hard and that's all I can ask for on night one," North head coach Tyler Holle said. "It was a great effort we gave tonight against one of the better teams in the state. There's plenty of things for us to get better at and we'll start with that tomorrow."
Assumption earned another hard-fought victory after beating Burlington Notre Dame in double overtime Monday, leaving plenty to work on before the season ramps up.
"We can't come in and just expect that people are going to roll over for us," Maus said. "We have work to do in practice and they understand it and we have a week until our next game and we're going to get after it."