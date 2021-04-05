Assumption pulls out thriller vs. North

“It was a fun game, it was a challenging game and it was physical,” Tallman said. “But that’s what you get when you get two teams that really want to win.”

Assumption got on the board in the fourth minute when sophomore Roberto Medrano scored on what appeared to actually been a centering pass from the wing. But the ball got caught up in the gusty winds at the St. Vincent Athletic Complex and got over the head of Wildcats keeper Morgan Bequeaith for the score.

The visitors did not take long to answer, however, as Chase Green sent a bouncing free kick from 30 yards out toward Tallman’s right corner of goal. The bounce and momentum of the ball appeared to handcuff Tallman who was not able to get a hold of the moving shot and it slipped in past him to tie the game in the sixth minute.

The Knights moved ahead just before halftime when Liam Nolan scored from 25 yards out after Medrano had won a free kick directly in front of the goal. Nolan’s attempt appeared to sail again with the wind and went over the head of Bequeaith to give the hosts a 2-1 edge.