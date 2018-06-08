DES MOINES — Assumption found itself in a position it hadn't been accustomed to in recent years.
After seeing their 14-game postseason shutout streak come to an end Friday, the Knights held a slim one-goal lead over Center Point-Urbana at halftime of the Class 1A state semifinal match.
"I think we had maybe a little come-to-Jesus moment at halftime. We're not used to being scored on so that's definitely a tough position for us to be in," junior Carly King said. "I think we recognized the momentum was swinging, and we knew we needed to put a stop to it. We came out in the second half and just tried to dominate possession and start from there."
The Knights put a quick and decisive end to any thoughts of an upset, scoring three goals in an 11-minute span in the second half to grab a 5-1 win and advance to the state title game for the third straight year.
The Knights (17-2) will look for their third straight state title and seventh in the last eight years, against Sioux City Bishop Heelan, a 1-0 winner over Iowa City Regina, today at 10 a.m.
King notched a hat trick, scoring the first two goals of the match off a pair of Livy Lansing assists to put Assumption up 2-0 in the first 34 minutes.
CPU (17-5) quickly answered back, taking advantage of a corner kick from Victoria Halder to get on the board in the 36th minute.
The goal was ruled an own goal as the ball glanced off the head of senior defender Bridget Poster and ended up in the net.
It's the first postseason goal the Knights have allowed since June 11, 2015.
"It's frustrating. You want to keep that alive, but I don't know if we really felt any pressure to keep it," Poster said. "It stinks we lost it, but going in, you can't dwell on it. They scored, and we can't be perfect 100 percent of the time."
Sully Kelly extended the lead back to two goals by firing a corner kick off the post and into the goal in the 54th minute, then King finished the hat trick in the 57th minute.
Molly Gervase capped the scoring in the 65th minute, and the Knights didn't let CPU put together any counterattack.
King now has 11 state tournament goals in her career, the most on the team over the last three seasons.
"The atmosphere, you just know that any touch here or one more run can get you a goal in the state tournament and can help your team advance," King said. "I think that's just a really special feeling that I thrive off of, and everyone on our team thrives off of."
Despite the shutout streak ending, the Knights have still been dominant this postseason, outscoring opponents 44-1 over the last five games. They'll look to carry that dominance into today's match against the Crusaders, renewing an old rivalry between the two teams.
The Knights and Crusaders have combined for the last seven state titles, with Assumption winning six of those. The Knights have ended the Crusaders' season in three of those seasons, including in the 2012 and 2013 state title games.
"I know they've had a tough schedule, and in the past it's been us and them, back and forth," Assumption head coach Elizabeth Maus said. "It will definitely be another one of those rivalries, they'll definitely be ready to see us again."
Assumption 5, Center Point-Urbana 1
Halftime score -- Assumption 2, Center Point-Urbana 1. Goals -- Carly King (DA) from Livy Lansing, 21st minute; King (DA) from Lansing, 34th minute; Own goal (DA), 36th minute; Sully Kelly (DA) 54th minute; King (DA) from Sophia Kersten, 57th minute; Molly Gervase (DA), 65th minute. Shots -- CPU 1, Assumption 17. Shots on goal -- CPU 1, Assumption 10. Saves -- CPU (Lauren Dufoe 5); Assumption (Anna Vonderhaar 0). Offsides -- CPU 0, Assumption 2. Corner kicks -- CPU 3, Assumption 4. Fouls -- CPU 5, Assumption 3.
Team records -- Center Point-Urbana 17-5 (final); Assumption 17-2