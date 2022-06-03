Assumption rolls past Dyersville Beckman, into 1A title game

DES MOINES — Assumption had bus troubles on its trip into Cownie Soccer Park on Friday.

"We blew a radiator hose on the way here," head coach Greg Zeller said. "When we pulled in, the bus was just steaming."

That was about the only thing that went wrong for the Knights, who rolled to a 2-0 win in a Class 1A state semifinal over Dyersville Beckman and advanced to the state championship for the first time since 2017.

Assumption — looking for its first boys soccer title since 2003 — plays top-seeded Western Christian, a 3-0 winner over West Liberty, at 1 p.m. Saturday. Assumption's girls soccer team plays its championship match against Des Moines Christian at 10 a.m.

The Knights (15-5) were dominant from start to finish, controlling possession and pressuring the Trailblazer defense with their outside-in attack. Despite entering halftime scoreless, there wasn't any panic.

"We told them at halftime, you've just got to keep knocking on the door, somebody will answer eventually," Zeller said. "This was one of those rare moments where we played 80 out of 80 minutes. There was no letdown, there was no break today. I couldn't ask for any more."

Finally, Assumption converted.

Charlie Leinart sent a through ball to Billy Moore in the box, who shook off a defender and buried a shot through the hands of Beckman (16-4) keeper Hunter Douglas in the 61st minute.

"His goal helped us a lot," forward Roberto Medrano said. "We got so much confidence that we had this game."

Medrano added a goal four minutes later, battling to win a ball in the box, then rifling a shot past Douglas in the 65th minute.

Medrano had been close to converting in both the first half, and in Assumption's quarterfinal win over North Fayette Valley. Finally finding the back of the net was a big confidence boost for the junior.

"Right after I scored that goal, I got confidence in myself because we had the game, we were up two," Medrano said. "I'm glad I hit that in the back of the net.

"At halftime, coach was talking to us and we were dominating and I just had to place the ball in and that's what I did in the second half."

From there, there was no question Assumption was championship game-bound, thanks to its stout back line, made even more impenetrable by the return of outside back Tyler Carber.

The senior broke his collarbone in Assumption's win over North Scott on May 3, and had missed seven games before returning for the Knights' quarterfinal win.

While in that game, the defensive chemistry seemed a little shaky as Carber regained his form. Friday's game showed how strong Assumption's back line is when healthy.

"I'm happy to be back on the field but it was hard at times though because I was tired, not being used to these minutes, but I knew my team needed me and I wanted to be there for them," Carber said. "I think we started off slow in our game on Wednesday but today we were locked in for all 80 minutes.

"We played very well and I'm just proud of everyone."

