Lauren Herrig has been a key part of Assumption's run of three straight girls state soccer titles.
With the junior defender on the back line, the Knights have allowed just 25 goals and one in 16 postseason games over the past three seasons.
After her senior year, Herrig will try to bring that same defensive prowess to the collegiate level, committing to Illinois State in early May.
"It's a bit of a relief," Herrig said. "The recruiting process was pretty stressful, but I think it was rewarding in the end when I found the perfect fit at Illinois State."
Herrig also had interest from Troy University in Alabama as well as Creighton and some smaller schools, but she chose to go to Normal, Illinois.
"First of all, I fell in love with the school, but what really sold me was the coaches," Herrig said. "They were great and welcoming, and you could tell they provided a positive environment in the program and they cared about their players and their classroom successes as well."
Brad Silvey took over as head coach of the program in December 2016 after serving as an assistant the year before, when the Redbirds won the MVC regular season and tournament titles, advancing to the second round of the NCAA Tournament.
Last year, the Redbirds went 9-9-2 and finished tied for fifth in the Missouri Valley Conference.
"He's brought the program where it is today, and you can tell the team success in the conference shows how much he cares about each individual player," Herrig said of Silvey. "The team is great, and the fact that they made it to the NCAA Tournament is awesome as well. Hopefully I get to experience that."
Herrig is the latest of several Knights to end up playing at the Division I level. Two Assumption alumni are currently playing Division I soccer and teammate Molly Gervase is headed to the University of Denver this fall.
"That means the world to me," Herrig said. "I worked really hard, and I hope my commitment inspires my teammates to keep pursuing their goals and working hard so that one day they can have this experience, too."
With the commitment out of the way, Herrig could focus on finishing up her junior year with the Knights, who won their third straight title in dominating fashion, outscoring opponents 52-1 this last postseason.
Herrig credits her coaching staff at Assumption as well as her fellow defenders Annie Argo and Bridget Poster, and her club coach Paul Dayrell, for helping in her development.
Next year, she has the opportunity to take over a leadership role and keep the Knights' run going.
"I'm super excited for my senior season," she said. "I think we have a lot of great girls coming in, and the freshmen and sophomores have been working really hard on the defensive end. I don't think we'll have problems rebuilding. It's definitely going to be different, but I'm excited for the challenge."