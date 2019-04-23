Finding the right touch on corner kicks can be a challenge for soccer players.
You have to gauge the playing surface, the weather and the force of the attempt to put the ball in the most dangerous spots.
Assumption junior Sully Kelly put on a clinic in that department Tuesday in a Mississippi Athletic Conference contest against North Scott.
Kelly had two assists off of corner kicks and then added a goal of her own from 30 yards out on a free kick to help the Knights roll past the Lancers 6-0 at the St. Vincent Center.
"It's just a lot of repetition in practice," Kelly said of her ability to send in dangerous kicks. "We definitely work on (corner kicks) a lot to prepare for situations. You have to look for your runners and try and find good spots."
Kelly seemed to hit the same spot on the five corner kicks she took during the contest. All five were roughly in the middle, near the goal or back post. It forced the Lancer keepers to make a tough decision whether to play the ball or let it drop five or six yards out. All of her kicks created dangerous opportunities for her teammates.
Lauren Herrig and Carly King scored off her corner kick decisions while the other three attempts had to be cleared at the last moment by the North Scott defense.
"We've been practicing for the last week or so with her service on corners and set pieces and (Kelly) definitely delivered," Knights coach Elizabeth Maus said. "Her service was spot on and she executed everything very well tonight."
Kelly, who is an experienced starter for the top-ranked team in Class 1A, added that knowing where her attackers are going to be in certain spots also helps.
"I try to put (free kicks) on goal or where my girls are going to be," Kelly said. "We are really close off the field which helps on the field, knowing each other and how we play."
Kelly was not the only one handing out great passes. Assumption (7-0, 4-0) got assists from Herrig, Kylie Hulsbrink and one particularly smooth assist from freshman Jade Jackson.
Early in the second half, Jackson slipped a low ground pass behind the defense into perfect position for King who was on the doorstep to finish a hat trick, which also gave the Knights a 4-0 lead. Elli Ivanic also scored for Assumption while Knights keeper Anna Vonderhaar had a relatively quiet night with three saves.
North Scott (6-4, 3-2) came into the game already in a hole after losing junior and key contributor Sophie Hughes to a season-ending knee injury on Saturday. Lancers coach Dion Ayers had to shift things around with his lineup, which left the middle of the field more exposed and the Knights took advantage by controlling most of the game from that position.
But Ayers did not take anything away from the winners, saying Assumption's excellent speed and passing punished any kind of defensive mistake his team made.
"The thing with Assumption is, they probably have eight starters that are faster than our fastest kid on the field," Ayers said. "We have to manufacture our offense and connect on passes down the field. Assumption gave us time to possess the ball but we were not moving off the ball to give ourselves options. We were standing there waiting for someone to drive by two people and that's not going to work against a team like Assumption."