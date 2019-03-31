Spring is always a busy time of year for Carly King.
Balancing her time between track, the soccer pitch and the classroom doesn't leave much time for the Assumption senior to rest.
"It's definitely been a test," King said. "I think it's helped me grow personally as well as an athlete. It's definitely been a challenge, but we've always been able to make it work. I'm definitely exhausted most of the time during the spring, but I wouldn't trade it for anything."
King is getting ready to wrap up a high school athletic career that's been filled with individual and team accolades.
While the track season has already begun, King and the Knights open up the soccer season today against Burlington Notre Dame, looking for their fourth straight Class 1A state title.
King has grown up around both programs and seeing their success made joining them a no-brainer. Both programs have had a history of sharing athletes, which has led to a combined 12 titles in the last eight years.
That history has allowed track coach Tim O'Neill and soccer coach Elizabeth Maus to work on and refine a schedule for those players, divvying up what meets and games they'll attend, what workouts to do, and other things to make the workload as easy as possible.
"That just takes that stress right away," King said. "Even more than that, I'm thankful I have both of them and they're always expecting the best for me. They know that, even though I might be exhausted, it might be a long week, they still expect me to be at my best and I think that's helped me grow a lot."
Still, it takes a lot of focus to excel at the level King has over the years. And it is not all pure athleticism.
"Maturity," O'Neill said. "Her work ethic is incredible. Last year I think she had an injury that forced her to pay attention and listen to her body a little bit more. It forced us as coaches to listen and communicate a bit more and I think, for her, she's a special athlete.
"When you have a kid that has that kind of ability, you find ways to make things work and you find things that she loves to do."
King has earned 11 medals in track at the Class 3A state meet, including three titles. She has been a part of two state championship teams and is also the reigning Drake Relays 100-meter champion after running a school-record time of 11.99 seconds.
On the pitch, she's the active leading goal-scorer in the MAC with 60 and has helped the Knights claim the last three Class 1A state titles. She was also an all-stater last season.
King believes both sports have helped her success with the other.
"I think my competitiveness starting out in soccer, I think that translated to how I race on the track. (Assistant track coach Jacob Moylan) always says, 'I wish I could put a soccer ball out there in front of you on the track,'" King said. "In soccer, just the will to never give up and keep pushing yourself, even when it's hurting, when the game is on the line is what I've taken from track."
King credits those who came before her, particularly her sisters Kennedy and Mallory, who also played both sports before going to run in college.
"It was an expectation that this is something I could do and that I would be doing, especially with Mallory; I was on both teams with her freshman year," King said. "Even though we would argue sometimes, she would help me a lot to keep me on track, keep me working hard at practice every day, no matter what."
A large part of King's success on the pitch has been due to her track speed. King can out-sprint most defenders to run down deep balls and bury open chances. She's quick to admit she may not be as technically sound as some of her peers, but that speed has been a weapon few can match.
And she might be selling her technical ability a little short.
"As far as her soccer IQ goes, I think she's really improved in that area and she's coming along to not just be the forward that can outrun everyone, she can be more dynamic as well," Maus said. "She has a better idea of making different types of runs instead of just up and back. She's really come along in that area."
For the coaches, the balance between both sports requires a little bit of give and take, knowing there are some meets and some games where King — and the others doing both sports — either won't be present, or won't be at full availability.
But when the end result is usually a trophy celebration in Des Moines, those are small concessions to make.
"I think we're a unique school that somehow makes that balance happen," Maus said. "We definitely change things up when she's not there, but she's unique in the sense that she's good enough, that even when teams prepare for her, I don't think they understand the difference she makes on the field until the game starts."
Following her senior season, King will head to Duke to continue her track career. Despite that sport being her main focus for years, King — who also plays volleyball in the fall — has never thought about stepping away from the soccer field, not even when she had to deal with nagging injuries the last two seasons.
"I just could never see myself walking away from either sport," King said. "A lot of people might think I would quit soccer because I'm focusing on track, but I could never walk away from this team. Not only have I been in the program all four years, I've grown up around this program and all these girls and that's something I could never leave."
King looks to complete the sprints sweep at the state track meet come May. She won the quarter-mile last year but was edged by eight-thousandths of a second in the 100-meter finals and seven-hundredths in the 200.
Then, she'll turn her attention to trying to lead the Knights to another soccer title. Assumption can be the first school to win a 10th championship in June.
"It’s definitely a bittersweet feeling," King said. "We’ve prepared so many years, and it went by so quick so I’m definitely thankful I get that last season, and I’m hoping to go out the best way possible."