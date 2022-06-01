Assumption scores twice in second half to beat North Fayette Valley

DES MOINES — Assumption's emotions were running high.

Despite a dominant first half, the Knights went into halftime of their Class 1A quarterfinal against North Fayette Valley trailing by a goal, and the frustration was evident.

"That was all on us in the first half, we just had to get our stuff together" junior center back Luke Klostermann said. "Play the simple pass, find what makes us best, and that's getting Charlie (Leinart) the ball on the outside and let him do his thing."

Instead of letting that frustration get the better of them, the Knights stuck to the plan and it paid off.

Assumption scored twice, including the game-winner from Leinart, to grab a 2-1 win over the TigerHawks and advance to the state semifinal at Cownie Soccer Park. The Knights play Dyersville Beckman at 12:10 p.m. Friday.

Leinart's goal came from being in the right spot at the right time. A shot from Roberto Medrano was blocked by North Fayette Valley center back Israel Hernandez and went right to Leinart, who scored in the 64th minute to give the Knights the lead.

Leinart's goal came after Owen Ekstrom tied the game in the 52nd minute, pouncing on a cross from Billy Moore, who had a goal waived off in the first half due to an offsides call.

"It was quite the buildup to the goal but it dropped right to my feet and I knew," Leinart said. "We were playing too frantic in the first half, just kicking it long. We knew it was our game to win and we had to relax.

"(Owen's) goal was huge. It was kind of the turning point. We knew we had the momentum, we knew the goals were going to keep coming and we were going to pull through and win the game."

Assumption controlled the first half, outshooting North Fayette 8-3 and generating seven corners to the TigerHawks' zero.

However, the back line for the Knights had a pair of lapses, and while they dodged one bullet as a shot from an unmarked Lincoln Aeschliman sailed over the crossbar in the 20th minute, they didn't get so lucky three minutes later.

A cross from Tayler Luzum found Brody Schupbach streaking to the net, and the freshman buried to give the TigerHawks (16-2) a 1-0 lead heading into halftime.

"Again, that was all on us, we weren't doing what we needed to do, we weren't being clinical at the top," Klostermann said. "We've struggled with that, we've had a few lapses in our focus, defensive-wise and it's kept a lot of bad teams in it — they were not a bad team."

Once Assumption took the lead, the Knights defense locked down, fending off a relentless North Fayette Valley attack in the final 15 minutes.

"My boys got out, thinking they just needed to defend and that's not how we play but they have a great team, kudos for Assumption, playing well," North Fayette Valley head coach Ignacio Fuentes said. "They finally found the net and we had those 10 minutes of disorganization and they got the second goal, and here we are."

The win is Assumption's first in the state tournament since 2017, and keeps the drive to win a state title in Greg Zeller's final season as coach alive. The Assumption head man is savoring every minute.

"It was kind of the way we started the season off where we didn't realize the game had started and we were nonchalant and lazy with our passes and our runs. Before the second half, we started to pull it together," Zeller said. "Every game now is going to be that much more special, so we just keep it rolling and I'll shed a tear at the end."

The Knights entered the tournament atop the Iowa High School Soccer Coaches Association rankings, but were seeded sixth, the result of a computer calculation that factored in, among other things, wins against each class.

They're just eager to show the games aren't played on computers.

"We know it's just a number system that they use," Klostermann said. "It didn't motivate me at all, it just made me think, well, now we're the underdogs so we're going to come in with an underdog mentality."

