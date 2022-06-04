Assumption sees title run end in loss to Des Moines Christian

DES MOINES — The thing about title runs is that at some point, they will end.

After battling all week to return to the Class 1A state title game for the sixth straight year, Assumption fell just short of lifting the championship trophy, falling 1-0 to Des Moines Christian Saturday at Cownie Soccer Park.

It snaps a streak of five straight titles, the second longest stretch of success in Iowa girls soccer history.

"They've made and broke so many records that we can't keep track of them all, and of course at some point, it has to end," head coach Elizabeth Maus said. "But I thought we maintained composure and played really well in that game, probably had more possession, just couldn't quite finish the back of the net. Kind of the story of the tournament for us."

After a back and forth first half, Des Moines Christian snapped the scoreless tie in the 48th minute. Isabel Garcia won a 50/50 ball from Assumption's Piper Seberg, then ripped a shot into the lower left corner of the goal to put the Lions up 1-0.

It's the first time Assumption has trailed at the state tournament since 2015, the last time the Knights didn't win the title.

"We were just pushing as hard as we could," said Garcia, who transferred in from Johnston at the beginning of the school year. "They're a hard team, they're a fantastic team, they played so well and it just came down to that last second half and who wanted it more and who was willing to push the extra mile. It was just, who gets there first, who's grinding the hardest."

After falling to the Knights 2-0 in last year's title game, the Lions (21-1) won their first state title in just their second trip to the state tournament and set a school record with 21 wins on the year.

"First day of practice, we came in, and what were our beliefs for this team and it was 'Take down Assumption,'" Garcia said. "They're a dynasty. ... Being able to take down a team of that caliber, it's just an amazing feeling."

Like its quarterfinal and semifinal games, Assumption (16-5) had plenty of near chances to get on the board. Gracen Ruggles had a pair of free kicks that sailed just over the crossbar, Jade Jackson had a 1-on-1 with keeper Maren Miller, who broke up the play, and Belle Langan fired a shot off the post just two minutes before Garcia broke the tie.

"I think we had a lot of those moments, where, if one person had made that run just a second earlier, they would have been there, just took that shot a touch sooner, we would have had it," Ruggles said. "I think it's just a learning opportunity for us. We've had an opportunity to come to state and win in the past years and we take this as a learning opportunity to light a fire under us to come back next year and want it more."

With more than 20 minutes left in the game, Assumption sat Jackson, who led the Knights with 28 goals this season. Jackson had been battling calf cramps in the semifinals, but Maus said the move was tactical, as the Knights wanted to present a different look down the stretch, with Amalie Yeates up in the attack.

"We wanted to give them a different look and maybe get a fresh body in there to make some runs that we needed them to make," Maus said. "Amalie did a great job of stepping up, especially in a championship game as a freshman. It might have taken her a minute to get warmed up but once she did, she was going hard into tackles, made some great passes forward and won some good challenges and I'm proud of the way she came in with such pressure and did what we asked her to do."

Jackson finishes her career with 68 goals and was named to the all-tournament team for the third time in her career. She was joined by Morgan Jennings and Ruggles. Garcia was named captain for the Lions.

"That's something to be proud of right there," Jackson said. "Two-time state champion, not a lot of people get to come to state. To be here with such an amazing team and to try our hardest means the most. Winning state would have been the best thing, but I'm so proud of every single person on this team."

Though the run ends at five, it was a run of dominance for the Knights. They had won 17 straight state tournament games by a combined score of 71-3 heading into Saturday, a stretch that will be hard to replicate.

"It's amazing to be a part of the legacy," Ruggles said. "We won it my freshman year, then we had the COVID year taken away, but got it my junior year. I'm so beyond grateful to be with these girls and win it two times and come to state three times. I'm so proud, I'm happy to be here."

