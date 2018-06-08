DES MOINES — A legacy will end today, but the friendships will last forever.
When Davenport Assumption takes the field today against Sioux City Heelan, looking for its third straight state soccer title, it will be the last time the four seniors will get a chance to play together.
Annie Argo, Molly Gervase, Bridget Poster and Dani Hauman have the distinction of being on the last Assumption team to not play for a state title, having been freshmen when the Knights fell in the state quarterfinals in 2015, snapping a four-year championship run for the Knights.
But they've also been key to Assumption's return to the top.
"They were part of the bad times, and they've certainly turned it around and helped us get to where we are," Assumption head coach Elizabeth Maus said. "They're fantastic leaders out there, so to have them out there and playing well, it really motivates the rest of the team."
It's not just that the Knights have won the last two state titles, its how dominant they've been doing so. After Friday's 5-1 win over Center Point-Urbana, the Knights have now outscored their last 15 postseason opponents by a combined score of 90-1.
The seniors have been a big part of that. Gervase has scored 70 goals and added 28 assists in her career, and Argo and Poster have been part of a defense that posted 14 straight postseason shutouts until allowing a goal Friday.
Hauman doesn't start but has been a reliable goalkeeper for the Knights, allowing just 12 goals in her career.
"Coming in freshman year, we knew we had huge shoes to fill," Gervase said. "We knew they had left a legacy, and we wanted to continue that. We kind of got knocked down and didn't know what to expect so then we came out our sophomore year for redemption, and we've carried on since then."
The friendship is even more special for Argo and Gervase, who are cousins and best friends, only separated in age by just over a month.
"I think we’re just so comfortable with each other we keep each other accountable," Argo said. "She keeps in charge of the offense and the mids, and I take charge of the defense. We just work together. It’s a team thing, and us being so close helps."
While Gervase gets a lot of the attention, planning to play at the University of Denver next year, Argo and the defense have been just as integral to the team's renewed success.
It's not something that goes overlooked.
"They’re the rock of this team, they’re the foundation that our team is built on," Gervase said. "We trust them in every single play, and we know they’re going to have our backs no matter what."
While Gervase's career will continue, as will Poster's — headed off to Central College this fall — today will be the last game for Argo and Hauman. There will be plenty of emotions, no matter the outcome.
"Knowing tomorrow is my last game no matter what, I just want to leave it all on the line," Argo said. "I know that my teammates will do the same."