DES MOINES — In the 20-year history of Iowa girls state soccer, there's never been a display as dominant as what Davenport Assumption showcased this weekend.
Saturday's title game was just another example.
The top-ranked Knights scored four goals in a five-minute stretch, rolling to an 8-0 win over Sioux City Heelan. Assumption captured the program's third straight Class 1A state title, seventh in the last eight years and ninth overall.
The eight goals is the most scored in a state championship match and is the largest margin of victory in a championship game in state history.
"I think the attitude this whole weekend was to execute and play our best game," junior Carly King said. "We know we've been ranked number one all season and that's for a reason so I think we just wanted to come out here and make a statement every game."
That statement was made loud and clear.
The Knights (18-2) outscored their three opponents at Cownie Soccer Park 21-1, setting a state record for most goals scored in tournament history. It shattered Dubuque Wahlert's record of 16, back when the tournament had just one class in 1999.
In six postseason games, the Knights outscored the opposition 52-1. For the season, Assumption rolled up 114 goals and allowed just five.
"Seeing them every day in practice and throughout the season, we know that they're talented and they work hard but they really just kicked it into another gear this weekend," Assumption head coach Elizabeth Maus said. "I think we probably could have competed at any level this weekend and done well. They push themselves and it's hard to stop them."
King was named to the all-tournament team along with Anna Vonderhaar, Bridget Poster and Molly Gervase.
Gervase was named the tournament captain for the second straight year after scoring six goals in the tournament, including a hat trick in the title game.
"It's a dream come true. We had big roles to fill coming into our freshmen year and coming in now, we've won three straight now and there's not a better feeling than this," Gervase said. "My sophomore year, my club teammate Jenny Wick (from Iowa City Regina) was the all-tournament team captain. She's been my role model for years so to fill her shoes is something I'm grateful for."
King also scored six goals, two in the title game and has 12 in her state tournament career, matching Rose Ripslinger, who scored 12 from 2010-14. Gervase also reached that mark with her hat trick and King has another year to add to those totals.
"Growing up I watched Rose play for so many years and I always admired her and how she played," King said. "It's really special to be considered in her league in one aspect of the game."
Gervase got the scoring started in the 11th minute before the Knights broke open the game 10 minutes later. King scored her first goal in the 22nd minute, Livy Lansing added another in the 24th minute and Gervase scored her latter two in the 25th and 27th minutes to give the Knights a 5-0 halftime lead.
"We always say score early and score often," Gervase said. "I was so overwhelmed but really proud of my team and I think it all started from our keeper, to our defense to our midfield to our offense."
The next goal for Assumption is to win the program's 10th state title, something no other team has accomplished in Iowa.
There's pretty good odds the Knights will be the favorite again.
Despite losing four seniors, including Gervase and two thirds of their back line, Assumption showed it will still have plenty of firepower.
Along with King's display, Livy Lansing scored four goals and added five assists and has 11 career state tournament goals. Sophomore Sully Kelly recorded two goals and four assists and the Knights also return Illinois State commit Lauren Herrig on defense and Anna Vonderhaar in net and plenty of other girls who got experience this weekend.
"A lot of people expect us to do well and we want to meet people's expectations, but we also want to meet our own," Herrig said. "Coming in to win a 10th state championship would be a dream come true and I think if we work hard in the offseason and rebuild with what we have, I think we can do it."
Assumption 8, Sioux City Heelan 0
Halftime score -- Assumption 5, Heelan 0. Goals -- Molly Gervase from Sully Kelly, 11th minute; Carly King from Gervase, 22nd minute; Livy Lansing, 24th minute; Gervase, 25th minute; Gervase from Lansing, 27th minute; King from Lansing, 43rd minute; Lansing from Annie Argo, 79th minute; Kelly, 80th minute. Shots -- Heelan 5, Assumption 16. Shots on goal -- Heelan 2, Assumption 12. Saves -- Heelan (Mary Kate Fitzsimmons 2; Sam Hawkins 2); Assumption (Anna Vonderhaar 2, Dani Hauman 0). Offsides -- Heelan 0, Assumption 0. Corner kicks -- Heelan 1, Assumption 3. Fouls -- Heelan 8, Assumption 6. Yellow card -- Assumption (Sophia Kersten).
Team records -- Heelan 13-8 (final); Assumption 18-2 (final)