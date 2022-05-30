Assumption's Jackson made her own impact on program

Throughout Davenport Assumption's title run in girls soccer, the Knights have always been led by stellar offensive talent.

From Rose Ripslinger and Maddie Irmen, to Molly Gervase and Carly King, the Knights have always had players with plenty of scoring prowess.

Jade Jackson has added her name to that legacy.

The senior is putting the finishing touches on a standout career for the Knights. She enters Tuesday's state tournament game against Center Point-Urbana with 29 goals and 10 assists this season and is looking to lead the program to its sixth straight state title, and 10th in the last 11 seasons.

"To be even put in the same category as those people, I'm taken aback because, wow, that's so, nothing I could have ever imagined," Jackson said. "I think Assumption has really helped me grow into the type of player I want to be in college and I've really gained so much confidence.

"To even be in that company is amazing and I really hope that going into next week, my team can get another state championship under our belts."

Jackson started playing soccer at the age of 4 and while she tried out other sports, soccer stuck. She came from an athletic family, with her father Mike playing football at Kent State and her mother Jennifer playing volleyball at Bluffton University. Originally from Ohio, Jackson moved to Iowa when she was 8, and once she joined Assumption, it didn't take her long to make an impact.

Starting in her freshman season, Jackson scored seven goals and added nine assists and was named to the Class 1A all-tournament team after the Knights won the title in 2019.

"Jade has been a huge asset for us from Day 1," Assumption coach Elizabeth Maus said. "She's been a great student of the game while she's in there and she's grown into a leader and I'm very thankful to have someone as composed and mature as her out on the field.

"Jade has definitely made a name for herself. She'll be talked about just like others in the future."

With the graduation of several standouts from the 2019 title team, there was an expectation Jackson would take on a bigger role. While she said she was ready for the challenge, the 2020 season was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. It gave Jackson extra time to prepare herself for the increased responsibilities.

"Although that season was a big letdown because of COVID, it also allowed me to prepare for the next season. I went out every day and played soccer with my brother, we'd go on runs together, I wanted to get in even better shape than I already was to prepare for club season and the next high school season.

"I definitely got better in that offseason."

And Jackson proved it. With increased strength and confidence, Jackson scored 31 goals and added 15 assists as a junior and was named first team all-state and captain of the all-tournament team after leading Assumption to another title. She's also versatile, having played both in the midfield and at forward, and that has allowed Gracen Ruggles to shine, with 16 goals and 15 assists this season.

"From her freshman year to her senior year, her decision-making has always been good but it's improved throughout the years and her composure on the field, when finding people on their runs or taking a shot when she's open, she's just one of the better players we've had come through this program," Maus said of Jackson. "I think (Jackson's and Ruggles') chemistry has come a long way from the beginning of the season and together, I think they're probably two of the best midfielders and forwards we have in the state."

While the 2020 hiatus helped Jackson transition to an increased role, it did cost her a chance at individual and team achievements. The pandemic prevented the Knights from winning a title in 2020 and it also cost Jackson a chance at a personal milestone. With 67 goals in her career, the missed season denied her a chance to reach the century mark in goals.

"It does sting sometimes," Jackson said. "It really made me not take last year for granted. I think last year was a really big stepping stone, I've got to play my hardest because I never know when a season's going to get taken away.

"To even be up at 70 is something I'm very proud of and I know I'm bringing my best every single day."

Following the season, Jackson will head to Minnesota State University in Mankato, Minn. With interest from other schools, including Bowling Green, Alabama and Syracuse, Jackson committed in October of last year after a visit to the campus.

"I practiced with the team and I fell in love with it," Jackson said. "We drove up to the campus and I was, 'Wow.' I loved the team, I loved the coaches, I loved the campus, the whole atmosphere felt amazing to me. It wasn't like anything I'd visited before."

Her versatility at the high school level is going to help when she joins the Mavericks and coach Brian Bahl.

"He's like, you are good at both positions, we want to try you out at both positions," Jackson said. "I'm very thankful for all the coaches who have given me feedback and have put me in positions they think would fit me best and I'm very grateful for Maus for giving me feedback on where she thinks I would fit in best."

Right now, Jackson's sights are set on winning another state title, as well as making sure the next generation is ready to take up the reins. Freshman Dru Dorsey has scored 14 goals this season and classmate Amalie Yeates has added five, and Jackson wants to make sure they're ready for the ensuing seasons.

"All of the seniors (in 2019) were my role models," Jackson said. "Learning from them meant the world to me so I try to be that to all the freshmen. Leadership means a lot to me and if it means a lot to me it probably means a lot to others as well so I try to be the best leader I can be.

"Next year, they're going to be in great hands."

