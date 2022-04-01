Bailey's goal the difference as Moline beats North Scott

ELDRIDGE — The second the ball left her foot, Kiersten Bailey raised her arms in celebration.

Bailey’s goal in the 38th minute was the difference as Moline beat Iowa Class 2A No. 5 North Scott Friday at The Pitch.

"I just turned and it hit back netting," said Bailey, whose goal came on an assist from Caroline Hazen. "Just the way it went off my foot so strongly, it was a wide open net, there was nobody there to stop it. It was just placed perfectly, a perfect pass and a perfect finish."

Bailey's goal ended what was a back-and-forth, competitive half of soccer that saw both teams put together strong scoring opportunities.

In the second half, however, outside of a five-minute stretch to start the frame, Moline controlled play. The Maroons outshot the Lancers 11-8 after both teams were even on shots in the first half. Moline (3-1-2) had a great look to add onto its lead in the 71st minute, but a shot from Hazen rang off the crossbar.

“I asked them to play how we’re supposed to play in the second half,” Moline coach Jonathan Dreasler said. “The first half, we did fine, we just haven’t played on a field this wide before and North Scott did a wonderful job of using the entire field to their advantage and it took us a full half to adjust, which was too long. The second half, the adjustment was, play how you know how to play, you have to possess the ball and pass to your own teammate's feet."

The Lancers' (0-2) best chance came in the final minutes of the game. An obstruction call gave North Scott a free kick opportunity from just outside the 18, but Moline goalkeeper Jazmine Cunningham made a save, and a second one from point blank range on the rebound to keep the shutout intact.

"Jazmine has been a wonderful senior to step up and take on the leadership role, especially in the back of the net in directing the team," Dreasler said. "She's made key saves for us in almost every game we've played so far. She's had a wonderful year thus far."

After the win, Moline players jumped around in celebration, as even though it was an early-season win over a cross-state opponent, it’s a big one for the confidence of the team moving forward.

"This was a good step forward against a good North Scott team," Dreasler said. "It's validation for our program. We're on the Illinois side of the river and we see the success that folks have on the Iowa side, including North Scott, and for us to say, you know what, we can play in the Quad-Cities and be successful, hopefully that converts into a win Tuesday and another one after that."

Though it faced its second shutout loss in two days to open the season, North Scott head coach Dion Ayers felt he saw improvement after a 2-0 loss to Geneseo on Thursday. The Lancers had 15 shots and five corners but just couldn't quite find the right combination to put the ball in the net.

"The big thing is we're seeing improvement. We changed formations from last year, trying to play more possession because in the heat of the state tournament last year, we were gassed," Ayers said. "Right now, we're just not moving enough off the ball to create enough passing patterns to make it happen. ... We played better tonight, we linked up better tonight, we had a few more opportunities tonight, but right now, we're wasting a lot of opportunities."

