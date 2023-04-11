Moline senior Kiersten Bailey might not be the biggest player on the soccer pitch, but she is not afraid of contact or leaping for a ball mid-air in traffic.

After sitting out the last two games with injury, Bailey’s header goal turned out to be the game winner in a 2-1 victory over United Township on Tuesday night.

Bailey converted one of Moline’s 18 corners in the Western Big 6 Conference win, drilling in a header off a well-placed kick from Lu Veto in the 50th minute.

“I really trust Lu taking corners for us,” she said. “As soon as it went in the back of the net, I looked at her. The kick is 99% of the work, I was just in the right spot.”

Moline (2-3-1, 2-1 Big 6) out-shot UT (4-3, 1-3) 10-4 on goal. Both teams missed open looks in the first half, but there weren’t many good looks until after the break.

Veto is one of Moline’s primary corner kickers. The righty knew if she could just get the ball into the box, Bailey would be there.

Bailey capitalized on it.

“Kiersten is so aggressive and she’ll always be the first person to the ball no matter who she’s going up against,” Bailey said. “A win, especially against UT, it feels really great, especially on our own turf.”

Moline’s pressure on offense and winning 50/50 balls made the difference. The Panthers made some runs down the stretch, but Moline was able to finish the shutout as Madison Schneider had four saves.

“We’re really good at adapting our formation to adjust to each team,” said Bailey, a Southern Illinois University Carbondale soccer commit. “I think by the second half, we switched our formation and I think it really helped a lot. Once we knew that we were up, we knew that defense was more important and that we needed to focus on containing the ball and possessing, and I think we did a really good job at that.”

Moline coach Lindsay Schilb said having “no fear” is the name of the game when it comes to going up for a corner like Bailey did.

“They kept working and kept drawing those corners, so you know at least at some point something’s got to go in, statistically,” Schilb said. “But we were just really happy with their second half. We just made sure they remember there are 40 minutes on the clock and they needed to play every minute, because we didn’t necessarily do that in the first half.”

UT coach Alex Sandoval said Moline just had better energy to the ball.

“We just didn’t match it enough to a point to contest everything,” he said. “You go and give them almost 20 corner kicks, something’s going to fall. We were struggling across the board with our effort.

“They were doing a good job of shutting us down to a point where we couldn’t get it out of the back. I thought our defense did great constantly under pressure, only giving up one goal tonight.”

Offensively, Sandoval said the Panthers just didn’t have it.

“That starts with working out of the back and connecting passes and working up together,” he said. “But (keeper) Stella (Gonzalez) came up big.”

The game was increasingly more physical and fouls picked up in the second half. Bailey has continued to get attention on defense and came through as she is still working to get fully healthy.

“I’m just the kind of person that’s going to come back harder and harder every time,” she said. “Coming back in this game, no matter who’s going to push me, I’m still going to get a ball in the net.”