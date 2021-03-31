Bastian, Jah lead shorthanded Moline offense to win over UT

Five minutes later, a live ball lingered on the ground in front of the Moline goal. It was not cleared by a defender or the keeper, and UT’s Alex Carthan darted in to kick a go-ahead goal.

Moline converted a penalty kick of its own three minutes later as Bastian scored following a foul on the UT keeper.

After a halftime deadlock, Jah scored goals in the 43rd and 57th minutes.

“Saiheed Jah had a good game with two goals,” Bastian said. “This feels good to come back after Geneseo, because it was a hard loss for our seniors and knowing it’s going to be harder to get a conference title now.”

Freshman Sam Ramirez and sophomore Ivan Sanchez were two JV players who came off the bench in Moline’s win.

The Panthers took advantage of the few chances they had with only three shots on goal. UT struggled to put much pressure on the Moline back line in the second half. Moline out-shot UT 15-3 on goal.