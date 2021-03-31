Bastian, Jah lead shorthanded Moline offense to win over UT

Playing without two of the team's top starters, Moline’s Blake Bastian and Saiheed Jah stepped up offensively in the Maroons’ 4-2 home Western Big 6 Conference soccer victory over United Township Wednesday night.
Bastian scored two goals in the first half and Jah matched him in the second half at a windy, chilly Moline Soccer Bowl. The Maroons improved to 5-1-1, 3-1-1 Big 6 in a game which UT (0-5, 0-3 Big 6) led 2-1.
Moline’s win came with Jose Ruiz and Isiah Gallegos-Munoz disqualified for the match after receiving red cards for two yellows each in a Saturday loss in Geneseo.
Bastian, a senior, said the team shifted players into different positions in order to adjust to a game without two top offensive weapons.
“We knew it would be a tough game tonight, and it was, it was a battle,” Bastian said. “But we ended up coming through with a win.”
Bastian struck first for Moline by scoring on a clean look in the fourth minute off a Jah feed.
Moline couldn't build off that early momentum as a couple mistakes led to Panther goals.
Yahir Garcia scored a UT goal on a penalty kick in the 23rd minute. Two opposing players were battling for the ball, but Moline was whistled for a foul in the box.
Five minutes later, a live ball lingered on the ground in front of the Moline goal. It was not cleared by a defender or the keeper, and UT’s Alex Carthan darted in to kick a go-ahead goal.
Moline converted a penalty kick of its own three minutes later as Bastian scored following a foul on the UT keeper.
After a halftime deadlock, Jah scored goals in the 43rd and 57th minutes.
“Saiheed Jah had a good game with two goals,” Bastian said. “This feels good to come back after Geneseo, because it was a hard loss for our seniors and knowing it’s going to be harder to get a conference title now.”
Freshman Sam Ramirez and sophomore Ivan Sanchez were two JV players who came off the bench in Moline’s win.
The Panthers took advantage of the few chances they had with only three shots on goal. UT struggled to put much pressure on the Moline back line in the second half. Moline out-shot UT 15-3 on goal.
“In the first half I couldn’t figure out whether it was the referee’s game or whether it was all the players’,” 25th-year UT coach Phil Weaver said. “A couple of decisions were kind of curious to both coach (Rick) Sanchez and to me. …You want the players to be aggressive and you want to be strong, but you’re getting penalized for it.”
Weaver said his somewhat novice team has continued to shuffle lineups. Senior Marcos Rojas has also been out with an injury.
“In the first half, the goals were all coming from mistakes and errors and confusion,” Weaver said.
Sanchez said regardless of what kind of situation his team is put in, it has to get better from one game to the next. Wednesday’s effort was not perfect, but it was enough to secure a bounce-back win.
“We had some players step up and we felt we needed to get this win,” Sanchez said. “We did a nice job as a group.”
Jah was the benefactor of finding open space during his second-half goals.
“We made some nice, quick touches to our front line,” Sanchez said, “and they were able to capitalize.”