GENESEO — Danielle Beach called game with five minutes left and a chance to win the outright Western Big 6 Conference title for Geneseo High School on Tuesday night against Moline.

The senior forward took control of the ball near midfield, sprinted down the sideline past her defender and beat another to finish her second goal in a 3-1 win for the Leafs on senior night.

The win capped an undefeated season in conference play for the second time in three years for the Leafs (13-2-2, 7-0 Big 6) and coach Harvey Morton.

Beach thought the team came out flat as the game was tied one-all at halftime. Geneseo, though, was determined to earn the Big 6 title by itself with Quincy right on its heels.

“We came back firing in the second half,” Beach said, “because we knew it was a big game and we wanted it.”

Moline (6-8-1, 4-3) actually took the first lead as Emma Rangel finished a goal off a Kiersten Bailey assist in the 16th minute.

Beach and the Leafs would answer just two minutes later as the Monmouth College soccer and basketball commit again beat multiple defenders and fired home a goal.

Beach has the ability to beat defenses by passing or scoring, playing off her teammates and communicating. She and junior teammate Katlyn Seaman were two of the top scorers in Big 6 play this season. Seaman finished as the Big 6 leader in goals with 13 in conference play.

“That helps a lot to have teammates around me that know exactly what to do,” Beach said.

Playing in the Big 6 for just the fourth season, Beach believes people doubted the Leafs when they came to the conference. She was also a contributor to Geneseo’s four straight Big 6 basketball titles.

“We just know that we have a target on our backs and we just have to keep playing through that,” she said, “and play as hard as we can.”

The Leafs have been able to reload over the years and stay consistent on offense and defense.

“Our back line just works hard no matter what,” Beach said. “Everyone on the field works hard, but our back line especially is always very consistent and always feeding the midfielders and forwards. We wouldn’t be the team we are without them.”

The team also contended with raging wind gusts on Tuesday.

Freshman forward Ava DeSplinter, who is cousins with former Geneseo standout forward Taylor DeSplinter, scored Geneseo’s second goal in the 54th minute.

“Ava was in a good spot,” Morton said. “Having a freshman up there and knowing to go back post on that shot, she did a great job. It was a good game.”

Morton said it was nice to finish undefeated in such a competitive conference at the top.

“Everybody is good and everybody can put pressure on you at any time,” he said. “We’re fortunate to come out of there undefeated without playing our best game tonight. Very proud of the team on senior night.”