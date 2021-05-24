Bettendorf clips Muscatine on penalty kicks

After 80 minutes of play and 20 minutes of overtime left Muscatine and Bettendorf tied, a Bettendorf save and score in penalty kicks advanced the Bulldogs past the Muskies in the Class 3A Substate 6 semifinal Monday night at Muscatine Soccer Complex.
Muscatine converted its first three penalty kicks in the extra session, but couldn't close it out as Bettendorf goalkeeper JJ Gonzalez-Hayes came up with a save on an Andrew McGill shot.
Tristan Wakefield then scored the final Bettendorf attempt to give the Bulldogs the penalty kick edge, 4-3, and the victory 2-1.
Xavier Potts, Cole Witter and Reilly Tabares also found the back of the net on their PKs tries for Bettendorf.
"(Muscatine) is a tough team," Bettendorf head coach Ben Pennington said. "I'm happy ... that's the third shootout we've won this season. Muscatine was winning the ball and sending it up, if we did not win the ball, they would make a move and send it long, and they're tough off top.
"They beat us 1-0 in the regular season, credit to Muscatine. They have nothing to be ashamed of. They're one of the better teams."
Bettendorf's goal in regulation came on a penalty kick as well.
That came in the 78th minute when the Muskies' Eli Gaye went for a sliding tackle of a Bulldog player in the box and drew a whistle.
Freshman Chase Wakefield found the back on the net on the ensuing penalty kick to tie things at one in the waning minutes of regulation.
Muscatine (11-7) got on the scoreboard first after 60-plus minutes of a scoreless stalemate.
The Muskies were without head coach Jose Varela, who was forced to miss the game after drawing a red card during Muscatine's loss to Pleasant Valley in penalty kicks to end the regular season.
"These kids left it all out there," said Adrian Sanchez, who took over the Muscatine sideline in Varela's absence. "But, it's like life, not everything is going to go your way. It was something we were confident with (going to penalty kicks), it just didn't go our way today.
"This has been one of the best senior classes we've had from a chemistry standpoint."
That occurred when junior Miles Melendez found a streaking Cristian Martinez and the senior fired a shot past Gonzalez-Hayes.
Potts and Muskie junior Nate Larsen each nearly gave their sides another goal, but had shots miss off the crossbar on each side of the halftime break.
The Bulldogs (14-3) advance to play top-seed Iowa City West on Wednesday in the substate finals.
"These guys are just amazing," said Gonzalez-Hayes. "We've been pushing through this whole year with practice, with games. I've just been trying to do my job in goal.