Bettendorf clips Muscatine on penalty kicks

Freshman Chase Wakefield found the back on the net on the ensuing penalty kick to tie things at one in the waning minutes of regulation.

Muscatine (11-7) got on the scoreboard first after 60-plus minutes of a scoreless stalemate.

The Muskies were without head coach Jose Varela, who was forced to miss the game after drawing a red card during Muscatine's loss to Pleasant Valley in penalty kicks to end the regular season.

"These kids left it all out there," said Adrian Sanchez, who took over the Muscatine sideline in Varela's absence. "But, it's like life, not everything is going to go your way. It was something we were confident with (going to penalty kicks), it just didn't go our way today.

"This has been one of the best senior classes we've had from a chemistry standpoint."

That occurred when junior Miles Melendez found a streaking Cristian Martinez and the senior fired a shot past Gonzalez-Hayes.

Potts and Muskie junior Nate Larsen each nearly gave their sides another goal, but had shots miss off the crossbar on each side of the halftime break.

The Bulldogs (14-3) advance to play top-seed Iowa City West on Wednesday in the substate finals.