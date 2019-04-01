After graduating 12 seniors from a state runner-up team, it wouldn't have been surprising if Bettendorf took some time to find its footing to start the season.
On the contrary, the Bulldogs don't look like they've missed a step.
Bettendorf, ranked second in Class 3A, controlled play from start to finish and beat Davenport Central 2-0 in its season opener at Brady Street Stadium.
"The goal for tonight was to show that even though we did lose a lot of seniors, we gained technicality," senior Ian Silva said. "We are able to pass more and we're less physical, but we're more skilled."
Though not a starter last season, Silva was a big part of the team last year, scoring three goals and adding four assists. He scored the second goal of the game Monday, unleashing a strike from 30 yards out in the 52nd minute that Central keeper Damien Burtle didn't have a chance to stop.
"Last year, most of the seniors had played their whole lives together," Silva said. "We're going to face each team like a new challenge. The past is the past and you can't look back on it."
Though Bettendorf (1-0, 1-0 MAC) controlled most of the game, it took a little time to find its flow offensively. The Bulldogs had a chance early when Oskar Skogman got a shot past Burtle but Central freshman Akugri Aboyure kicked the ball away before it crossed the line.
Sophomore Reilly Tabares put Bettendorf on the board, taking advantage of his positioning to score a rebound after a shot Alec Lank rang off the post in the 28th minute.
Central (1-1, 0-1) had better flow in the second half but only managed two shots in the game. Burtle made nine saves to keep the deficit at two goals.
"We're a little short of where we need to be, that's for sure," Central head coach Sean Harkness said. "I think, defensively, we're at a pretty good spot but in the central midfield, we just did not have near enough control of the game and we allowed them to dictate the game to us and they were able to be on the front foot the entire time and create significantly more chances than us."
Not surprisingly, Bettendorf once again has high expectations but will continue to be tested. The Bulldogs host Class 1A No. 2 Assumption on Thursday then play Class 3A No. 10 Pleasant Valley — with whom Bettendorf shared the MAC title with last year — next Tuesday.
"There's things to work on but the pieces are there," Bettendorf head coach Ben Pennington said. "The lineup you have today might not be the one you have two weeks from now. You could see there were little sparks on the passing ... I like what I've got. And if we'd taken it on the chin today there wouldn't have been any shame, that's a good team."