Bettendorf defense shuts down Assumption boys soccer

Just a few minutes into Tuesday’s home Mississippi Athletic Conference boys’ soccer match against visiting Davenport Assumption, Bettendorf defender Reilly Tabares made a run from the back, took a pass from teammate Tristan Wakefield and scored.

The ninth-ranked Bulldogs grabbed the early lead and held it from there, adding a late goal for a 2-0 win over the Knights at A.R. TouVelle Stadium.

“We definitely try to come out early,” said Tabares, who scored in the 13th minute. “When we get a goal early, the other team has to work hard to try to get one back. We definitely try to do that every game.”

Tabares, Luke Bohonek and the rest of the Bulldog defense held the 14th-ranked Knights without a shot on goal in the first half, and Bettendorf (11-3, 6-2 MAC) led 1-0 at the break.

“It took us a while to figure out the game started,” said Assumption head coach Greg Zeller, whose team lost its third straight. “Not as long as it has in other games, but we started a little slow. Things started to gel in the second half and we started putting things together.”