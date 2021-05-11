Bettendorf defense shuts down Assumption boys soccer

Just a few minutes into Tuesday’s home Mississippi Athletic Conference boys’ soccer match against visiting Davenport Assumption, Bettendorf defender Reilly Tabares made a run from the back, took a pass from teammate Tristan Wakefield and scored.
The ninth-ranked Bulldogs grabbed the early lead and held it from there, adding a late goal for a 2-0 win over the Knights at A.R. TouVelle Stadium.
“We definitely try to come out early,” said Tabares, who scored in the 13th minute. “When we get a goal early, the other team has to work hard to try to get one back. We definitely try to do that every game.”
Tabares, Luke Bohonek and the rest of the Bulldog defense held the 14th-ranked Knights without a shot on goal in the first half, and Bettendorf (11-3, 6-2 MAC) led 1-0 at the break.
“It took us a while to figure out the game started,” said Assumption head coach Greg Zeller, whose team lost its third straight. “Not as long as it has in other games, but we started a little slow. Things started to gel in the second half and we started putting things together.”
Assumption (8-8, 4-5 MAC) pressed forward to try to equalize the score in the second half, but Bettendorf’s defense was up to the task. Assumption’s Liam Nolan fired a shot that keeper J.J. Gonzalez-Hayes tipped over the crossbar, and on the ensuing corner kick, Gonzalez-Hayes stopped a header by Assumption’s Luke Klostermann. Gonzalez-Hayes saved all four Assumption shots on goal.
“Assumption was all over us,” Bettendorf head coach Ben Pennington said. “They got really organized in the second half and created a lot of problems.”
Bettendorf added a late goal when Wakefield scored on an assist from Zane Pearson in the 74th minute.
“(Assumption) put us on our back foot a bit in that second half, but we bounced back, put another one in the net, and got the win,” Tabares said.
Bettendorf’s eight seniors were honored prior to the Bulldogs’ final regular-season home game, and then Bettendorf jumped out to a quick lead.
“With it being senior night, we definitely wanted to get a win tonight,” Tabares said. “It’s big.”