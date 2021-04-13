Bettendorf girls clobber young North Scott squad

“Sophia and I became friends this year and I think that has helped us on the field as well,” Horner said. “We also run track together and I think we really communicate well on and off the field.”

With that kind of one-two punch up front, the Bulldogs may be difficult for opponents to stop.

“They are just really clicking and last week against Central, they were clicking right off the bat, so it is very encouraging to see this, this early in the season,” Bulldogs coach Todd Hornaday said. “What I really appreciate about both of them is they are just really consistent. Even when we shifted some things around in the second half, they played more in the back of the midfield so I think that shows what kind of leadership they bring. They just want to play.”

Utsinger wasted little time getting things going, laying a nice assist to her sister, Ava, in the fourth minute to get the winners on the board. Horner then made a run in the eighth minute, beating three defenders to score into the top left corner to make it 2-0.

Abby Schafer, who was just as strong in the midfield for Bettendorf, had an assist to Ava Utsinger in the 18th minute for the third goal. Ava then assisted with a nice long pass to Sophia who made a 30-yard run that ended in a smooth finish for a 4-0 lead in the 23rd minute.