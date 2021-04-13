Bettendorf girls clobber young North Scott squad

ELDRIDGE — It was the Avery Horner and Sophia Utsinger show for the Bettendorf High School girls soccer team on Tuesday night against North Scott.
Horner scored four goals and recorded an assist while Utsinger had three goals and an assist as the Bulldogs rolled past the Lancers, 9-1, in Mississippi Athletic Conference action at The Pitch.
Both Horner and Utsinger had hat tricks by halftime as the visitors led 8-0 at the break.
Horner couldn’t remember if she scored three goals in one half in a win over Davenport Central last week or the last time she scored four goals in a game. But she added the offense was running about as smooth as it could for the Bulldogs (2-1 overall, 2-0 MAC).
“North Scott is not a bad team and they have good players but I am just really excited with how we are playing right now,” Horner said. “I think we’ve really stepped up from two years ago and right now we are really playing well as a team.”
Horner had one assist to Utsinger on the Bulldogs’ eighth goal in the dying seconds of the first half. Utsinger assisted on Horner’s fourth goal early in the second half. The pair were connecting the entire game through the midfield. When they were challenged, both players seemed to shift into another gear, flying past tackles and defenders.
“Sophia and I became friends this year and I think that has helped us on the field as well,” Horner said. “We also run track together and I think we really communicate well on and off the field.”
With that kind of one-two punch up front, the Bulldogs may be difficult for opponents to stop.
“They are just really clicking and last week against Central, they were clicking right off the bat, so it is very encouraging to see this, this early in the season,” Bulldogs coach Todd Hornaday said. “What I really appreciate about both of them is they are just really consistent. Even when we shifted some things around in the second half, they played more in the back of the midfield so I think that shows what kind of leadership they bring. They just want to play.”
Utsinger wasted little time getting things going, laying a nice assist to her sister, Ava, in the fourth minute to get the winners on the board. Horner then made a run in the eighth minute, beating three defenders to score into the top left corner to make it 2-0.
Abby Schafer, who was just as strong in the midfield for Bettendorf, had an assist to Ava Utsinger in the 18th minute for the third goal. Ava then assisted with a nice long pass to Sophia who made a 30-yard run that ended in a smooth finish for a 4-0 lead in the 23rd minute.
Sophia then converted a penalty that Schafer won to push it to 5-0 in the 34th minute. Horner added her second off a rebound scramble just a minute later to make it 6-0. Horner completed her trick in the 39th minute before sending a good through ball to Sophia Utsinger to finish the Bulldogs scoring in the first half.
Bettendorf took its foot off the gas in the second half with numerous line-up and personnel changes. Although Horner got her fourth goal off a great lead pass from Sophia Utsinger in the 46th minute.
North Scott (1-2, 1-1 MAC) did play harder in the second half and showed some heart after being challenged by coach Dion Ayers at halftime. The Lancers got their lone goal from Paige Copp in the 77th minute off a rebound scramble in front of the net.
North Scott goalkeepers Paige Westin and Natalie Knepper each had six saves in net as each played a half. Bettendorf keeper Ella Kilstrom had nine saves in the win.
Ayers said despite the margin of defeat, there are some key lessons to learn.
“All we talked about for the second half was have some heart,” Ayers said. “We’re a young team and trying to find our identity and we got bullied and pushed around in the first half. The passion and drive have to be there and I can’t give that to them. But I applaud them for their effort in the second half. We gave up one goal early in the second half but they responded the rest of the way. But sometimes you have to get smacked in the face to learn anything.”