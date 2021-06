Bettendorf, Pleasant Valley pace All-MAC girls soccer teams

League co-champions Bettendorf and Pleasant Valley combined for seven of the 13 spots on the Mississippi Athletic Conference's girls soccer first team.

PV, ranked second in Class 3A, was represented by freshman forward Morgan Russmann, junior midfielder Camryn Woods and senior defenders Morgan Rinker and Maya Hartz.

Bettendorf's Avery Horner, the conference's top goal scorer, made the first team along with midfielder Sophia Utsinger and defender Riley Markham.

State qualifiers Muscatine and Davenport Assumption each had two first-team selections.

The Muskies, who qualified for their first state tournament in 14 years, were led by junior forward Mya Jansen and junior midfielder Sophia Thomas. The Knights, seeking a fifth consecutive 1A state title, had junior forward/midfielder Jade Jackson and senior defender Katie Boldt on the top team.

North Scott sophomore midfielder Kendall Knisley, with a team-high 20 goals, was on the first team along with Davenport Central keeper Addie Ford.

PV's Ed Knupp was named coach of the year.

All-MAC soccer

First team