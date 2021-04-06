Bettendorf scores early, often in opening girls soccer win over Central

It had been 673 days since the players on the Bettendorf girls’ soccer team had played a high school match.

It took them just 23 seconds to light the home side of the scoreboard in Tuesday’s Mississippi Athletic Conference contest against visiting Davenport Central.

The Bulldogs started the match with the ball, and it didn’t take long for Sophie Utsinger to send a pass forward to teammate Avery Horner, who found the back of the net to quickly make it 1-0. From there, Bettendorf rolled to a 9-0 win over the Blue Devils at A.R. TouVelle Stadium.

“We were just going. We were super excited,” Horner said. “Sophie played me the ball in, I took a touch and shot it, and that’s how we started the game. It just went from there.”

Bettendorf head coach Todd Hornaday said his team was motivated to start the match and the 2021 season.

“This is my 23rd season. I don’t think we’ve every scored a goal in the first half minute,” Hornaday said. “That was right off the bat. We were ready to go.”

Horner had a hat trick before halftime and finished with four goals and an assist in the contest.