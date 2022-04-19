Bettendorf shares the wealth in win over Davenport North

Bettendorf shared the wealth Tuesday.

Good first touches, crisp passing and strong finishes helped the Class 3A No. 10 Bulldogs defeat Davenport North 7-0 at Davenport North High School.

Avery Horner led the way with three goals but also added two assists, while Peyton Markham had two goals and one assist as Bettendorf had assists on all seven goals.

"The last couple games, we've just wanted to connect through our back, because it all starts with our back line, and then we get up to the offense," Markham said. "I just take my hits when I have opportunities and give as many chances as I can for my teammates."

Horner got the scoring started with a goal in the 6th minute, burying a rebound after a shot from sister Mira Horner. Markham added a goal off a corner from Riley Markham in the 8th minute, then Peyton Markham fed the ball to Horner for the third goal of the match in the 18th minute.

Horner assisted on Peyton Markham's second goal in the 34th minute, then completed the hat trick in the 61st minute, and assisted on the final goal of the match as well.

"With Avery, the thing where she has improved from last year, is her pressure on the ball," Bettendorf head coach Todd Hornaday said. "The game could be 5-0 and she's still running like it's a 0-0 World Cup Final. That leaves such a huge impression on the rest of the team, that's our all-state, record-breaking forward up there running with her hair on fire trying to get the ball back for us and everybody else is stepping up."

Since dropping two out of three in PK losses to North Scott and Pleasant Valley, the Bulldogs (5-2, 3-2 MAC) have responded by outscoring their next two opponents 17-0 heading into their home tournament this weekend.

"I think PV gave us momentum to keep going. I think we needed that because it will push us to work harder," Peyton Markham said. "I think that loss actually motivated us the most and will keep us going throughout the season."

North keeper Emma Jauron made 15 saves for the Wildcats, who had a handful of chances late in the first half and throughout the second half but couldn't find the final pass or final touch to threaten the scoreboard, with only five shots on the night.

"It all starts in practice. We've been telling the girls for weeks now, how we're practicing, the speed we're playing in practice, all transitions to games," Davenport North head coach Tyler Holle said. "We've been really focusing on our middle three and finding ideas for them and they're starting to come out."

Despite being winless on the season, the Wildcats (0-6, 0-4) had been competitive in their prior four games, three of the losses coming by one goal. They hope to turn the page and get back to that level of soccer moving forward.

"That's the struggle we're dealing with right now is finding a way to win. We're young in a lot of places ... we've got some good senior leadership but we're just lacking that final pass, that final finish, we're struggling to score goals as well," Holle said. "The next step is putting the ball in the back of the net and winning some of the closer games we've been in."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.