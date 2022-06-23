Bettendorf's Horner named Iowa Gatorade player of the year

Before he stepped down as head coach of the Bettendorf girls soccer program, Todd Hornaday called Avery Horner the best player he'd ever coached.
Horner received a huge accolade to back up that claim Thursday, as she was named the Iowa Gatorade Player of the Year for girls soccer.
"It definitely means a lot, I know there are so many good girls all throughout Iowa," Horner said. "I know there are a lot of good girls on the Des Moines side and then around here there's an insane amount of competition, even in our senior class specifically. That's why it's such an honor to win the award."
Horner is the first girls soccer player from the Quad-Cities to receive the award since Assumption's Rose Ripslinger won four straight from 2010-14, and is the first player from Bettendorf High School to receive the honor, which recognizes athletic excellence as well as high standards of academic achievement and exemplary character demonstrated on and off the field.
Horner held a 3.67 GPA in the classroom, has volunteered on behalf of a Vacation Bible School and youth soccer programs and is also a two-time first team all-state honoree and was a member of the U.S. Olympic Development Program national team.
"Knowing I'm the first Gatorade player of the year from Bettendorf for soccer, that's just such an honor," said Horner, who finished her Bulldog career with 75 goals and 49 assists in 51 games, her sophomore season canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. "There have been a lot of great soccer players who have gone through that are better at other things that I'm not as good at. We all have our different positives but it's an honor to win it this year."
After leading the Bulldogs with 13 goals and 10 assists her freshman year, Horner reached another level in her junior year, scoring a school-record 35 goals and adding 18 assists in 18 games.
Though she'd shown the ability to score in bunches, Horner entered her senior year looking to get teammates involved. She scored 27 goals but added 21 assists, which is also a single-season Bettendorf record.
"She was always such a threat, but I think the most gratifying thing for me as a coach was how well she developed as a leader over the last two or three years," Hornaday said. "Always being positive and improving every year and working as hard defensively as she did offensively; you can look at the goals and say, wow, but her relentless pressure to get the ball back and always had a great attitude and would be the first to credit her teammates for the goals, the assists and certainly for this honor as well.
"She's just the whole package and it was truly an honor and a privilege to coach her."
Her well-rounded attack is something Horner is looking forward to bringing to Iowa State when she joins the Cyclones this fall.
"I know that being creative is part of my game and how I play, and being able to do both is something I take pride in," said Horner, who leaves for Ames on Sunday. "I know when I go to college it's going to be way harder to score so I'm going to have to do a lot of passing, which will be important there."
Horner is excited to get her college career started, and the Gatorade recognition will give her added confidence heading into the next level.
"It's honestly a great confidence boost going into my college season," Horner said. "Getting this right before I go is really exciting and it's going to help me with my confidence on the ball and on the field as I begin my season at Iowa State."
PHOTOS: Bettendorf's Avery Horner
061022-qc-spt-soccer allstar girls-10.jpg
Iowa's Avery Horner celebrates her goal with Iowa's Mya Jansen during the first half of the Iowa versus Illinois Girls Senior All-Star game, Friday, June 10, 2022, at the TBK Bank Complex in Bettendorf.
NIKOS FRAZIER
061022-qc-spt-soccer allstar girls-09.jpg
Iowa's Avery Horner moves the ball against Illinois' Ruby Romero during the first half of the Iowa versus Illinois Girls Senior All-Star game, Friday, June 10, 2022, at the TBK Bank Complex in Bettendorf.
NIKOS FRAZIER
061022-qc-spt-soccer allstar girls-05.jpg
Iowa's Avery Horner kicks the ball during the first half of the Iowa versus Illinois Girls Senior All-Star game, Friday, June 10, 2022, at the TBK Bank Complex in Bettendorf.
NIKOS FRAZIER
052622-qc-spt-pvbettsoc030.JPG
Bettendorf's Avery Horner and Pleasant Valley's Adelaide Wolfe race to the ball during a Class 3A regional final Thursday at Spartan Stadium in Bettendorf.
Bobby Metcalf
052622-qc-spt-pvbettsoc029.JPG
Bettendorf's Avery Horner races Pleasant Valley's Addie Kerkhoff to the ball during a Class 3A regional final recently at Spartan Stadium in Bettendorf. Horner and Kerkhoff were named first team all-state selections by the Iowa Girls Coaches Association on Monday.
Bobby Metcalf
052622-qc-spt-pvbettsoc031.JPG
Pleasant Valley's Adelaide Wolfe shields Bettendorf's Avery Horner from the ball during a Class 3A regional final Thursday at Spartan Stadium in Bettendorf.
Bobby Metcalf
052622-qc-spt-pvbettsoc002.JPG
Bettendorf's Avery Horner and Pleasant Valley's Adelaide Wolfe both leap for the ball during a Class 3A regional final Thursday at Spartan Stadium in Bettendorf.
Bobby Metcalf
052622-qc-spt-pvbettsoc006.JPG
Bettendorf's Avery Horner and Pleasant Valley's Adelaide Wolfe race to the ball during a Class 3A regional final Thursday at Spartan Stadium in Bettendorf.
Bobby Metcalf
051122-qc-spt-iowa pacesetter-01.jpg
This week's Iowa Pacesetter is Bettendorf track & field and soccer standout Avery Horner. Horner won three events at last Thursday's conference track meet and scored three goals in a match against Muscatine last week as well.
NIKOS FRAZIER
051122-qc-spt-iowa pacesetter-04.jpg
This week's Iowa Pacesetter is Bettendorf track & field and soccer standout Avery Horner. Horner won three events at last Thursday's conference track meet and scored three goals in a match against Muscatine last week as well.
NIKOS FRAZIER
051022-qc-spt-assum-bett soccer-23.jpg
Bettendorf's Avery Horner (6) runs with the ball during the first half, Tuesday, May 10, 2022, in Bettendorf.
NIKOS FRAZIER
051022-qc-spt-assum-bett soccer-29.jpg
Bettendorf's Avery Horner was a first-team selection by the Iowa High School Soccer Coaches Association.
NIKOS FRAZIER
051022-qc-spt-assum-bett soccer-03.jpg
Bettendorf's Avery Horner (6) moves the ball against Assumption's Lyvia Hulsbrink (12) during the first half, Tuesday, May 10, 2022, in Bettendorf.
NIKOS FRAZIER
051022-qc-spt-assum-bett soccer-26.jpg
Bettendorf's Avery Horner (6) moves the ball against Assumption's Piper Seberg (22) during a game this past season. Horner was named the Iowa Gatorade Player of the Year Thursday, the first girls soccer player from Bettendorf High School to receive the honor.
NIKOS FRAZIER
050322-qc-spt-bett musc gsoc015.JPG
Bettendorf's Avery Horner pushes the ball past Muscatine's Anna Bode during a MAC game at TouVelle Stadium earlier this season.
Bobby Metcalf
050322-qc-spt-bett musc gsoc014.JPG
Bettendorf's Avery Horner (6) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against Muscatine during a MAC game Tuesday at TouVelle Stadium.
Bobby Metcalf
050322-qc-spt-bett musc gsoc005.JPG
Muscatine's Ashlyn McGinnis shields the ball from Bettendorf's Avery Horner during a MAC game Tuesday at TouVelle Stadium.
Bobby Metcalf
041922-qc-spt-north bett gsoc011.JPG
Bettendorf's Avery Horner (6) celebrates with Peyton Markham (10) after scoring a goal during a MAC girls soccer match against Davenport North Tuesday at Davenport North High School.
Bobby Metcalf
041922-qc-spt-north bett gsoc014.JPG
Bettendorf's Avery Horner shields the ball from Davenport North's Emily Greenwood during a MAC girls soccer match Tuesday at Davenport North High School.
Bobby Metcalf
041922-qc-spt-north bett gsoc008.JPG
Bettendorf's Avery Horner looks to move past Davenport North's Addison Miller during a MAC girls soccer match Tuesday at Davenport North High School.
Bobby Metcalf
041922-qc-spt-north bett gsoc010.JPG
Bettendorf's Avery Horner traps the ball in front of Davenport North's Lindsay Knight during a MAC girls soccer match Tuesday at Davenport North High School.
Bobby Metcalf
041922-qc-spt-north bett gsoc005.JPG
Bettendorf's Avery Horner fights for the ball with Davenport North's Addison Miller during a MAC girls soccer match Tuesday at Davenport North High School.
Bobby Metcalf
041222-qc-spt-pv bett soccer014.JPG
Pleasant Valley's Adelaide Wolfe kicks the ball in front of Bettendorf's Avery Horner during a MAC game Tuesday at Spartan Stadium.
Bobby Metcalf
041222-qc-spt-pv bett soccer013.JPG
Bettendorf's Avery Horner shields Pleasant valley's Adelaide Wolfe from the ball during a MAC game Tuesday at Spartan Stadium.
Bobby Metcalf
041222-qc-spt-pv bett soccer028.JPG
Pleasant Valley's Adelaide Wolfe prevents Bettendorf's Avery Horner from getting to the ball during a MAC game Tuesday at Spartan Stadium.
Bobby Metcalf
041222-qc-spt-pv bett soccer012.JPG
Bettendorf's Avery Horner shields Pleasant Valley's Riley Moeller from the ball during a MAC game Tuesday at Spartan Stadium.
Bobby Metcalf
041222-qc-spt-pv bett soccer027.JPG
Bettendorf's Avery Horner controls the ball in front of Pleasant Valley's Adelaide Wolfe during a MAC game Tuesday at Spartan Stadium.
Bobby Metcalf
041222-qc-spt-pv bett soccer021.JPG
Pleasant Valley's Adelaide Wolfe heads the ball past Bettendorf's Avery Horner during a MAC game Tuesday at Spartan Stadium.
Bobby Metcalf
040122-qc-spt-bett-central socc-08.jpg
Davenport Central's Isabel Buxbaum-Lara (19) and Bettendorf's Avery Horner (6) run to the ball during the first half, Thursday, March 31, 2022, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
040122-qc-spt-bett-central socc-09.jpg
Bettendorf's Avery Horner (6) changes directions with the ball on Davenport Central's Isabel Buxbaum-Lara (19) during the first half, Thursday, March 31, 2022, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
040122-qc-spt-bett-central socc-18.jpg
Bettendorf's Avery Horner (6) celebrates a goal with her teammates during the first half Thursday in Davenport. The Bulldogs beat Davenport Central 4-0.
NIKOS FRAZIER
040122-qc-spt-bett-central socc-06.jpg
Bettendorf's Avery Horner (6) runs with the ball during the first half, Thursday, March 31, 2022, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
040122-qc-spt-bett-central socc-03.jpg
Bettendorf's Avery Horner (6) runs with the ball before scoring past Davenport Central's Jordyn Johnson (13) during the first half of a game earlier this month.
NIKOS FRAZIER
60421-qc-spt-bett-pv-soccer-001
Pleasant Valley's Adelaide Wolfe (3) and Bettendorf's Avery Horner (6) battle for control of the ball during the Class 3A regional final at the high school Friday, June 4, 2021, in Bettendorf.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
052721-qc-spt-moline-bett-soccer-023
Bettendorf's Sophia Utsinger (4) and Avery Horner (6) celebrate a goal against Moline during their game at TouVelle Stadium on May 27. Horner and Utsinger were named first team all-conference Monday.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
052721-qc-spt-moline-bett-soccer-034
Bettendorf's Avery Horner (6) smiles during half time of their game against Moline at TouVelle Stadium May 27, 2021, in Bettendorf. Horner broke the school record for goals in a season with her 35th goal in the match.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
052721-qc-spt-moline-bett-soccer-016
Bettendorf's Avery Horner (6) and Autumn Skahill (2) celebrate a goal against Moline during their game at TouVelle Stadium Thursday, May 27, 2021, in Bettendorf.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
052721-qc-spt-moline-bett-soccer-012
Bettendorf's Avery Horner (6), right, and teammates celebrate her goal against Moline during their game at TouVelle Stadium Thursday, May 27, 2021, in Bettendorf.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
052721-qc-spt-moline-bett-soccer-031
Bettendorf's Avery Horner (6), center, and teammates celebrate her goal against Moline during their game at TouVelle Stadium Thursday, May 27, 2021, in Bettendorf.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
052721-qc-spt-moline-bett-soccer-011
Bettendorf's Avery Horner (6) shoots against Moline's Jazmine Cunningham (00) during their game at TouVelle Stadium Thursday, May 27, 2021, in Bettendorf.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
052721-qc-spt-moline-bett-soccer-033
Bettendorf's Avery Horner (6) runs back to the sideline during half time of their game against Moline at TouVelle Stadium Thursday, May 27, 2021, in Bettendorf.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
052721-qc-spt-moline-bett-soccer-009
Bettendorf's Avery Horner (6) gets high fives from head coach Todd Hornaday during their game against Moline at TouVelle Stadium on Thursday in Bettendorf. The Bulldogs won 10-0.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
052721-qc-spt-moline-bett-soccer-005
Bettendorf's Avery Horner (6) scored 35 goals and had 18 assists this past spring. She recently committed to continue her soccer career at Iowa State University.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
052721-qc-spt-moline-bett-soccer-004
Bettendorf's Avery Horner (6), center, and teammates celebrate her goal against Moline during their game at TouVelle Stadium Thursday, May 27, 2021, in Bettendorf.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
051821-qc-spt-bett-assum-soccer-020
Assumption's Morgan Jennings (21) and Bettendorf's Avery Horner (6) battle for control of the ball during their game at St. Vincent Athletic Complex Tuesday, May 18, 2021, in Davenport.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
051821-qc-spt-bett-assum-soccer-008
Assumption's Morgan Jennings (21) and Bettendorf's Avery Horner (6) battle for control of the ball during their game at St. Vincent Athletic Complex Tuesday, May 18, 2021, in Davenport.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
051821-qc-spt-bett-assum-soccer-026
Assumption's Morgan Jennings (21) and Bettendorf's Avery Horner (6) battle for control of the ball during their game at St. Vincent Athletic Complex Tuesday, May 18, 2021, in Davenport.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
051821-qc-spt-bett-assum-soccer-002
Bettendorf's Avery Horner (6) and teammates celebrate a goal against Assumption during their game at St. Vincent Athletic Complex Tuesday in Davenport. Bettendorf won 3-0, with Horner scoring all three goals.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
051521-qc-spt-gen-bett-soccer-010
Bettendorf's Abby Schafer (16), Avery Horner (6), and Sophia Utsinger (4) celebrates a goal against Geneseo during their game at TouVelle Stadium Saturday, May 15, 2021, in Bettendorf.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
051521-qc-spt-gen-bett-soccer-012
Geneseo's Mikala Warner (29) and Bettendorf's Avery Horner (6) battle for control of the ball during their game at TouVelle Stadium Saturday, May 15, 2021, in Bettendorf.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
051521-qc-spt-gen-bett-soccer-004
Geneseo's Mikala Warner (29) and Bettendorf's Avery Horner (6) battle for control of the ball during their game at TouVelle Stadium on Saturday in Bettendorf.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
043021-qc-spt-pv-bett soccer-129
Bettendorf's Avery Horner and Pleasant Valley's Adelaide Wolfe try to gain control of the ball in the second half Friday at Bettendorf.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
043021-qc-spt-pv-bett soccer-078
Pleasant Valley's Natalie Aller and Bettendorf's Avery Horner go after the ball during a match last spring.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
041321-qc-spt-bett-ns-soccer-013
Bettendorf's Avery Horner, shown in action earlier this season, scored four goals in leading the Bettendorf girls soccer team to a 7-1 victory over Clinton on Tuesday evening at TouVelle Stadium.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
041321-qc-spt-bett-ns-soccer-015
Bettendorf's Avery Horner (6) and Sophia Utsinger (4) celebrate a goal during their game at North Scott Pitch Tuesday, April 13, 2021, in Eldridge.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
041321-qc-spt-bett-ns-soccer-011
Bettendorf's Avery Horner (6) enters her senior season after scoring a school-record 35 goals last year.
FILE PHOTO
041321-qc-spt-bett-ns-soccer-007
Bettendorf's Avery Horner (6) dribbles past a pair of North Scott defenders during their game at North Scott Pitch Tuesday, April 13, 2021, in Eldridge.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
041321-qc-spt-bett-ns-soccer-009
Bettendorf's Avery Horner (6) and North Scott's Brooklyn Bullock (11) battle for control of the ball during their game at North Scott Pitch Tuesday, April 13, 2021, in Eldridge.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
041321-qc-spt-bett-ns-soccer-006
Bettendorf's Avery Horner (6) dribbles past a pair of North Scott defenders during their game at North Scott Pitch Tuesday, April 13, 2021, in Eldridge.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
041321-qc-spt-bett-ns-soccer-008
Bettendorf's Avery Horner (6) and North Scott's Karly Schnorrenberg (2) battle for control of the ball during their game at North Scott Pitch Tuesday, April 13, 2021, in Eldridge.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
041321-qc-spt-bett-ns-soccer-004
Bettendorf's Avery Horner (6) and North Scott's Brooklyn Bullock (11) battle for control of the ball during their game at North Scott Pitch Tuesday, April 13, 2021, in Eldridge.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
041321-qc-spt-bett-ns-soccer-026
Bettendorf's Avery Horner (6) walks back to the sideline during halftime of the Bulldog's 9-1 Mississippi Athletic Conference victory over North Scott on Tuesday at the North Scott Pitch in Eldridge.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
041321-qc-spt-bett-ns-soccer-024
Bettendorf's Avery Horner (6) and Sophia Utsinger (4) celebrate a goal against North Scott during their game at North Scott Pitch Tuesday, April 13, 2021, in Eldridge.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
041219-qct-spt-pv-bett-soccer-001
Bettendorf's Avery Horner gets lifted into the air by teammate Mia Griffin after scoring a goal against Pleasant Valley on Friday during first-half action at TouVelle Stadium.
John Schultz
041219-qct-spt-pv-bett-soccer-010
Pleasant Valley's Jenna Aller kicks the ball away from Bettendorf's Avery Horner, Friday, April 12, 2019, during first half action at TouVelle Stadium.
John Schultz
041219-qct-spt-pv-bett-soccer-011
Bettendorf's Avery Horner and Pleasant Valley's Maya Hartz battle for the ball in front of the PV goal during a match in 2019. Horner, a junior, is back for the Bulldogs after scoring 13 goals and collecting 10 assists as a freshman.
John Schultz
