Bettendorf's Horner named Iowa Gatorade player of the year

Before he stepped down as head coach of the Bettendorf girls soccer program, Todd Hornaday called Avery Horner the best player he'd ever coached.

Horner received a huge accolade to back up that claim Thursday, as she was named the Iowa Gatorade Player of the Year for girls soccer.

"It definitely means a lot, I know there are so many good girls all throughout Iowa," Horner said. "I know there are a lot of good girls on the Des Moines side and then around here there's an insane amount of competition, even in our senior class specifically. That's why it's such an honor to win the award."

Horner is the first girls soccer player from the Quad-Cities to receive the award since Assumption's Rose Ripslinger won four straight from 2010-14, and is the first player from Bettendorf High School to receive the honor, which recognizes athletic excellence as well as high standards of academic achievement and exemplary character demonstrated on and off the field.

Horner held a 3.67 GPA in the classroom, has volunteered on behalf of a Vacation Bible School and youth soccer programs and is also a two-time first team all-state honoree and was a member of the U.S. Olympic Development Program national team.

"Knowing I'm the first Gatorade player of the year from Bettendorf for soccer, that's just such an honor," said Horner, who finished her Bulldog career with 75 goals and 49 assists in 51 games, her sophomore season canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. "There have been a lot of great soccer players who have gone through that are better at other things that I'm not as good at. We all have our different positives but it's an honor to win it this year."

After leading the Bulldogs with 13 goals and 10 assists her freshman year, Horner reached another level in her junior year, scoring a school-record 35 goals and adding 18 assists in 18 games.

Though she'd shown the ability to score in bunches, Horner entered her senior year looking to get teammates involved. She scored 27 goals but added 21 assists, which is also a single-season Bettendorf record.

"She was always such a threat, but I think the most gratifying thing for me as a coach was how well she developed as a leader over the last two or three years," Hornaday said. "Always being positive and improving every year and working as hard defensively as she did offensively; you can look at the goals and say, wow, but her relentless pressure to get the ball back and always had a great attitude and would be the first to credit her teammates for the goals, the assists and certainly for this honor as well.

"She's just the whole package and it was truly an honor and a privilege to coach her."

Her well-rounded attack is something Horner is looking forward to bringing to Iowa State when she joins the Cyclones this fall.

"I know that being creative is part of my game and how I play, and being able to do both is something I take pride in," said Horner, who leaves for Ames on Sunday. "I know when I go to college it's going to be way harder to score so I'm going to have to do a lot of passing, which will be important there."

Horner is excited to get her college career started, and the Gatorade recognition will give her added confidence heading into the next level.

"It's honestly a great confidence boost going into my college season," Horner said. "Getting this right before I go is really exciting and it's going to help me with my confidence on the ball and on the field as I begin my season at Iowa State."

