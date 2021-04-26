Bettendorf's Pennington claims win No. 600

The fastest person on the soccer field at Bettendorf’s TouVelle Stadium on Monday night was not actually a player.

It might have been Bulldogs’ boys head coach Ben Pennington, who was running from his own team, as the players tried to chase down Pennington with a cooler full of water to celebrate.

Eventually, the players caught up to their coach and doused him after Bettendorf had given Pennington his 600th career win with a 5-0 non-conference victory over Iowa City Regina.

The team had snuck the cooler into the back of a group photo to mark the occasion but Pennington got wise as the huddle broke up. Even the Regina players were cheering on the Bulldogs to drench the head coach as Pennington sprinted away from his team at first.

Pennington eventually gave in but may have regretted it after feeling the sting of the cold water. But he said the hugs and handshakes from well-wishers and his players more than made up for it.

“It’s been a great, wonderful journey and I have had tremendous coaches and athletes that have been with me,” Pennington said. “It’s made this very special.”