Blue Devils offense explodes for win against Pioneers

Sophie Lawton scored the game-winner for Central off of a deflection in the 71st minute.

Coach Nick Newman's squad spent most of their time in practice recently working on runs behind the defense, and that practice paid off with the offensive chances that they were able to get against the Pioneers.

"We've had games earlier this season where we controlled the possession but just couldn't get behind the defense," Newman said. "It was great to see us convert on the chances tonight and have runs in behind the defenders. We've been working on it a lot lately to the point where we were ignoring defense and just focusing on creating chances."

Even though the Blue Devils' larger focus was on offense in practice, they had some key defensive plays from the entire back line to hold Alleman to just three goals.

The Pioneers (0-2) had 22 shots and put 12 on target, but Ford stopped nine for Davenport Central, and the defense stopped plenty of other potential scoring chances before a shot was taken.

"Our girls had quite a few key blocks throughout the game," Newman said. "Especially in the last few minutes, they kept their composure."