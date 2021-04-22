Blue Devils offense explodes for win against Pioneers

For a team that had just two shots against Pleasant Valley on Tuesday, Davenport Central's offense looked to be firing on all cylinders at Alleman on Thursday night.
The Blue Devils beat the Pioneers 4-3 in nonconference cross-river play behind 15 shots, eight of which were on goal.
Lois Blackman scored two goals for Davenport Central (2-4) in the win, one on a long shot in the 16th minute and another early in the second half off an assist from Jordyn Johnson.
Blackman was happy to find the back of the net for a Blue Devils team that has experienced trouble scoring in the past.
"It's a very rewarding feeling," Blackman said. "I'm happy we were able to follow through on our chances and pull off the win."
The game was tied at one after the first half before the scoring floodgates opened. Blackman scored her second of the night in the 45th minute and Ella Chitwood followed it up two minutes later to take a 3-1 lead.
Alleman answered just a minute later with a Kendall Wendt penalty kick conversion beat keeper Addie Ford. Wendt previously scored in the first half off an assist from Kiersten Bailey in the fifth minute and scored her third of the night in the 54th minute, also off an assist from Bailey, to get the hat-trick and level the game.
Sophie Lawton scored the game-winner for Central off of a deflection in the 71st minute.
Coach Nick Newman's squad spent most of their time in practice recently working on runs behind the defense, and that practice paid off with the offensive chances that they were able to get against the Pioneers.
"We've had games earlier this season where we controlled the possession but just couldn't get behind the defense," Newman said. "It was great to see us convert on the chances tonight and have runs in behind the defenders. We've been working on it a lot lately to the point where we were ignoring defense and just focusing on creating chances."
Even though the Blue Devils' larger focus was on offense in practice, they had some key defensive plays from the entire back line to hold Alleman to just three goals.
The Pioneers (0-2) had 22 shots and put 12 on target, but Ford stopped nine for Davenport Central, and the defense stopped plenty of other potential scoring chances before a shot was taken.
"Our girls had quite a few key blocks throughout the game," Newman said. "Especially in the last few minutes, they kept their composure."
Alleman had a few chances in the final minutes to level the game, but a shot hit the crossbar in the waning seconds, and the next shot went high over the goal.
Pioneers coach Chad Hollmer overall was happy with how his team performed and hopes they can continue to grow throughout the season.
"I think that we did alright today, we're a young team that hasn't played together for more than a week," Hollmer said. "They've done more than I've asked and have been working hard, they just came up short tonight. I see good things for this team going out and we'll figure it out. There's a very positive future here."
The Blue Devils needed a win to gain momentum in their season and hope to carry this same offensive energy into the rest of their schedule.
"Hopefully this is a turning point for us," Blackman said. "We didn't start strong but now it seems we're hitting our stride and really connecting."