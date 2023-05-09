Bettendorf High School sophomores Carson Bohonek and Mira Horner locked in on Tuesday night after North Scott grabbed the early lead in a Mississippi Athletic Conference matchup of state-ranked teams.

Just a few minutes after the Lancers’ goal, Horner fired a long pass that Bohonek took control of and finished her first of two goals in the Bulldogs’ 4-1 win.

It was the seventh straight victory for the Class 3A ninth-ranked Bulldogs (10-2, 5-1 MAC), which moved alone into second place in the conference. The Lancers (9-2-1, 4-2) have now dropped two straight games.

Last season, North Scott defeated Bettendorf 2-1 after 10 rounds of penalty kicks on the road.

Bettendorf avenged the loss in convincing fashion this time around.

“We did not want to lose again, obviously. Last year was rough, it was a hard game for us,” Bohonek said. “That second half, we all came out with a ton of intensity and I’m just really happy with how we all played.”

Kendall Knisley gave the Lancers a 1-0 lead on senior night less than two minutes into the game before Bohonek’s equalizer.

In the 32nd minute, Horner lofted a shot just over North Scott keeper Natalie Knepper's head to help give Bettendorf a 2-1 halftime lead. North Scott had its chances, but a number of shots went wide and Riley Sweetland finished with six saves.

Bohonek and Horner kept the pressure on after the break, with Bohonek finishing her second goal in the 46th minute with Knepper on the ground. Bettendorf senior Tessa Teagarden got in the mix late and scored the fourth goal in the final minute.

Bohonek said it’s awesome having a teammate like Horner. They are also club teammates and displayed their connection in the win.

“We really have a great chemistry out there and we really almost know where we’re going to be,” Bohonek said. “It’s just really easy because when I play her I know that she’ll do something special with the ball. It’s just really good to have that type of connection out there with another player.”

Bohonek had two shots hit off the side post and continued to attack down the stretch.

“I think we came out just a little slow but after that first goal we came out and we weren’t trying to push it too hard,” she said. “We really started to connect, especially in that second half we all just came out with a different type of tenacity.

“We are just consistently getting better and better each game and we’re learning more about each other and how to play with each other. I think that overall from the beginning of the season to now we’ve become almost a whole new team.”

Bettendorf coach Allison Sanyi said the team was able to regroup after the slow start.

“Credit to the girls for rebounding quickly,” she said. “It was a big game and they showed up. It didn’t feel like a 4-1 game. It was still frantic and pressure all over the field so the score didn’t reflect how tight I thought the game was. North Scott played well. I think we just put away our chances.”

Sanyi has come to expect the relentless effort from Bohonek and Horner.

“It doesn’t matter if it’s a light recovery day or if it’s one of the hardest practices of the year,” she said. “An easy game, a hard game; you get that from them every single day. And that, as a coach, it’s awesome to know what you’re going to get from them every day.”

North Scott coach Dion Ayers said Bohonek is an “animal” after the game.

“We’re going to see another animal when we see Morgan (Russmann) from PV,” Ayers said. “I told the girls, she will go 120% all the time. She thinks she can win a 30-70 ball, that’s the kind of player she is.

“She just plays full out all the time.”

The Lancers met in a circle after the game and Ayers said the team is going through a bump in the road at the moment.

“Some character building right now,” Ayers said. “We’ve got to decide on do we play as a team, do we play as individuals, do we hold ourselves accountable, do we hold our players and each other accountable. We’re kind of caught in a rut but only they can get us out.”

Ayers still has faith in the team, but it must learn how to be more flexible and adjust its playing style when it needs to.

“We had better energy tonight than we had against Assumption,” he said. “And we had much better chances tonight than we had against Assumption. We didn’t show up against Assumption.

“But this is where we’re going to decide what kind of team we are, how we’re going to move forward and do we want to make that run.”