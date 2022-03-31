Bohonek scores two goals in debut as Bettendorf beats Central

Entering the season, one of the questions surrounding the Bettendorf girls soccer team was who would replace the production of all-state midfielder Sophia Utsinger, who scored 28 goals a season ago.

Carson Bohonek staked her claim Thursday night.

The freshman scored two goals to help lift the Bulldogs past Davenport Central 4-0 in both teams' opener at Brady Street Stadium.

"It was super fun and I love playing with all the other teammates, especially (senior and Iowa State commit Avery Horner)," Bohonek said. "She's an amazing team leader, she's that type of person who will tell you where you need to be, she'll call for the ball, she's a really great playmaker and it's so fun to play with her especially in her senior year."

Bettendorf (1-0, 1-0 MAC) controlled play for most of the game but didn't score its first goal until the 37th minute when Horner intercepted a ball and broke free for a breakaway goal, her first of the season after scoring a school-record 35 last year.

Bohonek got her first goal three minutes later when a ball played off a Central defender went right to the freshman, who put the ball just under the crossbar in the 40th minute.

"We had young girls step up and everybody really ... it was just a matter of time," Bettendorf head coach Todd Hornaday said. "They were hanging in there but then when we got the two goals late, you'd think that would be a bit of a back-breaker for them."

Both plays showed Central (0-1, 0-1) trying to adapt to the loss of second team all-conference defender Grace Hutt, who suffered a torn ACL in a scrimmage last Saturday against Pleasant Valley.

"We had a discussion as a team beforehand, saying, I want you to be mad and play for Grace but understand that our season isn't over from the loss of one player," Central head coach Nick Newman said. "But at the same time, right after I said that, Grace walked over with a bunch of cookies and said, 'I'm the team baker now, I've got to take up hobbies.' That shows you how much she means to this team and she's such a vocal leader."

Bohonek scored in a similar fashion in the 44th minute, her shot from about 30 yards out sailing just over the outstretched hand of Central keeper Addie Ford to put Bettendorf up 3-0, and Peyton Markham added a goal in the 50th minute.

"The wind helped too, it was a little bit of everything," Bohonek said. "I'm really hoping just to get shots on goal and help contribute to the offense."

One of Central's keys to this season was trying to get more offense, and the Blue Devils showed flashes of potential, especially on counterattacks. However, passes were either just a hair too strong or just off their mark as Central mustered just three shots on the night.

"We modeled our formation tonight based off our playoff game last year against Bettendorf," Newman said. "Mentally, every single player was defense first, counterattack second."

Despite the score, Ford was impressive in net for the Blue Devils. The Drake commit made 13 saves on the night, including a couple of impressive diving ones in the first half.

"She had three or four just dynamite stops," Hornaday said. "Hat's off to the whole Central team, they continue to improve."

