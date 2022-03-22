Bomelyn's play in net helps Rocks escape Pioneers with tie

On a cold, rainy night on a slick turf field, Rock Island keeper Addie Bomelyn was as sure-handed as it could get.

The sophomore made 11 saves and turned away numerous other Pioneer scoring chances to help the Rocks (4-1-1, 0-0-1) grab a tie in their Western Big 6 opener Tuesday. The game was moved to Augustana's Thorson-Lucken Field due to the rainy conditions.

"Playing in the rain, it's hard to see. I guess that was tough and the ball was slippery, but that just made me work even harder," Bomelyn said. "I just told myself I wasn't going to get scored on and use that as motivation."

The Pioneers (2-0-1, 0-0-1) did score early on as Abby Glackin got a touch on a ball from Regan Bowling that found its way through a mess of players in the box in the 14th minute.

After that, Bomelyn was a wall. Key to her performance was not allowing any second chance opportunities, including on some tricky crossing attempts that easily could have ricocheted off her hands to a crashing Alleman attacker.

"I was surprised because my gloves were slippery and they're scratched up so I was surprised by it," Bomelyn said. "I think I was mainly motivated because it's Alleman and I know the people on the other team, you want to beat them."

Bomelyn is off to a hot start this year, already posting four shutouts, including three at a tournament in Byron on Saturday to lead the Rocks to a first-place finish.

"She hasn't been tested like she was tonight," Rock Island coach Mike Mertel said. "She's just a competitor, whether it's in volleyball or soccer. When the big moments, like tonight in Big 6, she rises to the challenge."

While Mertel praised the play of his keeper, it was a tough night offensively for the Rocks. The Pioneers controlled play for much of the game, had five corners to Rocky's one, and outshot Rock Island 24-4.

It took a roughly 50-yard boot from Denise Carr that bounced over the head of Alleman keeper Carolyn Maynard in the 26th minute to get the Rocks on the board.

"I feel very fortunate, to be honest. This is probably the worst play a team can have and come away with a tie," Mertel said. "The potential is there but it's also a little alarming that we come into our biggest game and we play our worst game. It's definitely a defining moment in our season in how we bounce back."

While Mertel felt fortunate to come away with the tie, Alleman was left feeling like it let a chance slip away. Even with Bomelyn's strong play, the Pioneers had some prime opportunities late in the game. A free kick from 25 yards out in the final minute of regulation was turned away and what was a 2-on-1 that nearly turned into a breakaway was blown offsides in the second overtime.

"It's the third game of the season, we'll get there. We have some things to work on, but we'll get there," Alleman coach Tori Timerman said. "We're trying to figure out who works well together, that kind of thing and string an offense together that will work well and play well together."

However, it shouldn't detract from what's been a strong start to the season for Alleman, already with a 6-2 win over Orion-Sherrard United and a 5-0 win over Stillman Valley this season.

"We're definitely producing, it's just playing to the conditions, learning to play with new people, learning how to adjust to teams you play, because they all play differently," Timerman said. "It will be something that we'll need to work on."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.