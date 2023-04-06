ELDRIDGE — It was the first time the Pleasant Valley High School boys soccer team had been tested this season and the Spartans rose to the challenge.

North Scott’s Gehrig Kirst scored with less than two minutes remaining in the first half of Thursday’s Mississippi Athletic Conference match, tying the score 1-1 at the half. But the Spartans made adjustments at the break that led to a pair of penalty kicks for PV’s Jeffery Rinker. The senior striker made both, leading to a 3-1 victory for the Spartans at The Pitch.

“We had to switch the play because we knew it was so compact in the middle that area was in the wide. We switched outside, and then we got into the box,” Rinker said. “Once we switched it, we were able to get the chances where I got the two PKs.”

Rinker made both of his penalty kicks in the first eight minutes of the second half, giving the Spartans (3-0, 2-0 MAC) a two-goal advantage.

“Once I made the first one, I was not switching it up,” Rinker said. “As long as I fit it into the corner, there’s no way the goalie can stop it.”

After a North Scott player was shown a yellow card, PV’s Nolan Graham scored a rebound goal in the 32nd minute. But the Lancers answered minutes later when Kirst scored on a pass from Corbin Schneider for North Scott’s first goal of the season. The Lancers had been shut out in their first two matches of the campaign.

“We kind of hit the concrete rock bottom and melted mentally on Monday,” North Scott coach Troy Bendickson said of his team’s 4-0 loss to Davenport North at Brady Street Stadium. “I just said, ‘Regardless of results, we have to see something different from you.’ We needed to see something tonight, and we saw everything we needed from our boys.”

Kirst’s goal snapped a streak of 10 consecutive shutouts for the Spartans dating back to last season.

“Conceding (a goal) tonight was good in the fact that we learned a little bit about our character,” PV coach Wayne Ward said. “We were one up, and then we gave one up, and there were two minutes left in the half. The boys could have collapsed like a deck of cards, but they showed some character.”

Rinker and the Spartans were pleased to get the MAC road win. When Rinker was a sophomore, PV lost 1-0 at North Scott.

“We knew how it felt,” he said. “There’s only a couple guys who are (still) here, but we knew that we were not going to lose this game.”

But since that loss to the Lancers in April 2021, the Spartans have won 14 straight MAC contests.

“All of these MAC teams want to beat us,” Rinker said. “We’re two-time state champs. We’ve got a giant target on our backs. All of these teams are going to put in every tackle. We know we have to work harder and do better.”

The Spartans were up for Thursday’s test.

“This is the first game of the season where it was a hard-fought win,” Rinker said. “I’m looking forward to see how we play the rest.”

Pleasant Valley 3, North Scott 1

Halftime — Pleasant Valley 1, North Scott 1. Goals — Nolan Graham (PV), unassisted, 32nd minute. Gehrig Kirst (NS), Corbin Schneider assist, 38th minute. Jeffery Rinker (PV), penalty kick, 44th minute. Rinker (PV), penalty kick, 48th minute. Shots on goal — Pleasant Valley 12, North Scott 4. Saves — Pleasant Valley (Jack Kilstrom 3), North Scott (Alec Harris 9). Corners — Pleasant Valley 5, North Scott 1. Offsides — Pleasant Valley 1, North Scott 0. Fouls — Pleasant Valley 8, North Scott 14.

Records — Pleasant Valley 3-0, 2-0; North Scott 0-3, 0-2

Junior varsity: Pleasant Valley 2, North Scott 1