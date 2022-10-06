East Moline United Township controls the action and Dixon 6-1

East Moline United Township's overpowering offense lit up the scoreboard to topple Dixon 6-1 on October 6 in Illinois boys high school soccer action.
Recently on September 27, East Moline United Township squared off with Moline in a soccer game. Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.